CONWAY — Everyone the world over with any sense of moral dignity and humanity is unified in ways that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not have imagined before the start of his brutal invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
In the valley, many are responding with fundraisers and other relief efforts.
A benefit concert for World Central Kitchen for the people of Ukraine and refugees will be presented by the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen and the local rock band Diana’s Bath Salts for a Ukraine Relief Weekend, April 22-23.
Paul Kirsch of the band says it is doing a matching donation challenge as part of the weekend which they have already started online and through which they are going to match the first $1,000 in donations they receive that weekend.
Terry O’Brien, co-owner/manager of the Red Parka said the restaurant will offer Ukrainian dinner specials Friday and Saturday of that weekend, with 10 percent of all orders sold going to the World Central Kitchen. They also are selling raffle tickets for $5 each, offering many items donated by local businesses, with a grand prize of dinner for 10 at the Red Parka, with the winner to be announced the night of April 23 (need not be present to win).
A key person aiding the Ukrainian effort locally is Crimean-born and Ukrainian-raised Natalya Robinson of Madison, who manages the COACH Outlet at Settlers Green in North Conway.
A resident of the United States since 2005 when she moved here to be with her husband Tim Robinson, she recently returned from spending two weeks in Germany, where she volunteered at the Berlin train station, assisting refugees and working as a Ukrainian and Russian translator. She worked with her graduate student daughter Lidiya Zhumayeva, 26, a 2013 Kennett High and 2017 University of New Hampshire graduate, who is studying in Berlin.
Now back home, Robinson has set up a Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine collection area at the store.
“We had a very good day yesterday, with people dropping off clothing and blankets, along with toothbrushes and toothpaste and other hygiene items,” she said Wednesday.
Robinson has taken out ads in the Sun, listing the items that she is gathering. In addition to clothing and hygiene products, she is seeking children’s books, coloring pencils, stickers and small toys (no squeaky ones, she asks); camping equipment (sleeping bags, blankets, flashlights with extra batteries and emergency candles and ground pads); Ziploc bags and nonperishable food items (such as Granola bars, canned fish, protein bars, dried fruit and nuts).
Checks can be made out to Ukrainian Catholic Church Protection of Blessed Virgin Mary, 54 Walnut St., Manchester, N.H. 03104. She asks that items be dropped off at COACH by April 15 or to give them a call at (603) 356-3295. She has contacted a family-owned trucking firm from Auburn, N.H., whose owners are Ukrainian and have offered to come and pick up the items and deliverthem to New Jersey, where they will be flown to refugee centers in Poland and Ukraine.
In another show of support, on Tuesday, a “New Hampshire Card for Ukraine” made stops at Conway Town Hall and Kennett High School.
It also visited the Mall of New Hampshire, Keene State College and the Keene Rec Center, the Mall at Fox Run Food Court in Newington, the University of New Hampshire, Winnacunnet High in Hampton and Portsmouth High.
Creators of the card, Jim Conant, wife Anita and son Sean Conant of Hampton Falls plan to make a digital version of the card for people to view online as well.
Among the signers at Conway Town Hall on Tuesday were former selectman Stacy Sand, Conway Public Library Director David Smolen and former Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Janine Bean.
All concurred that messages of support were important. They also expressed outrage at what Putin has done.
“As a Jewish person myself, I take personal umbrage of Putin’s propaganda of this nonsense of ‘denazification’ of this,” said Smolen.
“It’s ridiculous as (Ukraine) President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is Jewish,” said Smolen, who was inspired by one of rocker Neil Young’s songs to write on the card, “(Keep On) Rockin’ in the Free World!”
Bean, after signing the card, said: “How do you fight crazy? It is genocide, and the whole country of Russia ought to be held accountable.
“When are the people of Russia going to say enough is enough?” she asked. “You can’t tell me that those people don’t know it’s propaganda that they have been living under all these years.”
Sand wrote, “May peace and love come your way.”
The Conants pointed out a particularly moving note from a 10-year-old girl that brought home the unjustness of the war through the eyes of a child. With hearts floating above the words, it said: “Hope Russia stops bomming you – Love, ‘Vieve.”
Among the signers so far have been Gov. Chris Sununu, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen also plans to sign it.
Wrote Sununu, “NH stands with you.” Pappas wrote, “Heroes live in Ukraine.” And Hassan wrote, “Live Free or Die.”
The card also made an impact on Kennett High students, faculty and staff when the Conants took it from town hall to the school Tuesday afternoon.
“It was great to see the number of students who came down to sign the card,” said KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter Wednesday, saying more than 200 staff, faculty and students signed the card.
“We had a steady stream of kids who wanted to come and sign it — and it was good to see they are concerned, aware and involved with what is happening in the world,” Carpente added.
Another Ukrainian relief project is one being led by Conway Elementary School staff members Kristen Burke, Darcy Kane and Mandy McDonald, working with the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley, which donated $250 to the effort.
At Conway El, K-Kids sixth-graders are selling packets of sunflower seeds in the “Seeds of Hope for Ukraine” fundraiser.
They already have exceeded their goal to raise $1,000 for World Central Kitchen. Donors receive a packet of sunflower seeds (sunflowers are Ukraine’s national flower) packed by K-Kids. Those who plant the seeds are encouraged to take photographs of the sunflowers in bloom and share them on Conway El’s website and/or Facebook page.
According to Burke, they plan to plant leftover seeds around the school.
The fundraiser began about two weeks ago and was to end this Friday with a “Hat Day” at the school where kids could pay a quarter or more to cap off the effort. The campaign inspired local dental hygienist Linda DiBrandi — who is a friend of McDonald’s — to create sunflower signs, which she sold, raising $1,800 for World Central Kitchen.
Meanwhile, the Kiwanis Club recently announced its own donation of $10,000 to fund basic human needs in Ukraine.
Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen each will receive $5,000 to provide food, medical supplies and other vital goods and services for children and families, as well as for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to other countries.
Both organizations are rated four stars by Charity Navigator. Due to very low administrative costs, nearly 100 percent of donations received by four-star agencies benefit those in need. For more information, go to directrelief.org and wck.org.
In other developments, as the Sun reported last month, two teenagers from Ukraine attending Fryeburg Academy have worked over the past month to hold fundraisers.
Anna Bondar, 17, a junior at the school, and Daryna Serediuk, 18, a senior are both from western Ukraine. Anna, who arrived here in August, hails from Ivano-Frankivsk, a city of 200,000. Daryna, who arrived here in 2020, is from Lutsk, a city about three hours north of Ivano-Freankivsk that is home to 300,000 people.
Both came to the Academy through the auspices of a non-profit called Ukraine Global Scholars Program that enables teens to study abroad.
The students attended the peace vigil held in North Conway’s Schouler Park on March 13, accompanied by Fryeburg Academy faculty.
The Rev. John Hughes of the Conway Congregational Church helped sponsor a “Cairns for Peace” vigil attended by about 100 people.
As Hughes put it, “Prayer does have power. It puts us in touch with our higher nature. It calls upon those issues that we want for our world, and we want for Ukraine. So when we pray, humanity is the better for it.”
At the vigil, Daryna told the Sun, “It definitely gives us a lot of hope to see everyone here today saying their prayers out here and to see that people are thinking about us and our families.”
In an update this week, the academy’s head of school, Erin Mayo, said the two girls have had great success in their fundraising.
“Activities have included selling jewelry, wristbands, blue and yellow ribbons, and postcards,” said Mayo. “Much of the merchandise has been very generously donated by area artisans, including their classmate Eden Voter ’22; some of it has been decorated with sunflowers — emblems of Ukraine. School community members have been making purchases as well as making outright donations. And school clubs have been doing some of their own fundraising and directing proceeds to Anna and Daryna’s effort. Some have even voted to make gifts from their own club accounts.”
She said at an assembly this past week, the girls updated everyone on their progress. Their original fundraising goal had been $3,000; they reported that as of Wednesday, they’d raised more than $6,300.
Said Mayo, “Community support — both in donations and compassionate encouragement — has inspired us all.”
Anna added that they also sold keychains and thematic pins.
“We received immense help from the faculty, staff and other students in making this initiative happen, both in terms of logistic questions and creating the products,” she said, adding, “On a more personal note, many students and teachers have been reaching out to Daryna and me offering support in any possible way, which has been extremely valuable for us during the last month.
“It’s crucial that the public attention toward the war doesn’t weaken while it’s still needed; thus far we haven’t seen this happening, and we’re hoping this trend will continue,” Anna said.
In other news pertaining to Ukraine, local diabetes nurse practitioner Justine Fierman, owner of the Miranda Diabetes Care Center in Intervale, recently organized a donation of diabetes supplies to Ukraine, including excess insulin syringes. She worked with colleague Valerie Lozier of Lozier Medicine, of Intervale, to donate some syringes and other supplies as well (see related story).
In another display of local support, motorists honked and cheered their support for the people of Ukraine on the one-month anniversary of the start of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine March 24, with four students joining three local community leaders in waving blue-and-yellow n flags for an hour that afternoon at the Four Corners in Conway Village.
Providing four Ukrainian flags for the rally was Chuck Henderson, formerly of Chuck Roast Equipment and now a northern New Hampshire representative for Shaheen. He also furnished a letter from Shaheen, who is co-chair of the Senate NATO group that traveled to Poland to visit the front line in January.
Contacted this week, Shaheen wrote, “It’s inspiring to see New Hampshire cities and towns rally around local Ukrainian communities affected, and even strangers they’ve never met who are seeking refuge a world away. The war in Ukraine and the resilience of the Ukrainian people has united Granite Staters, Americans and people around the globe in fierce support of Ukraine’s right to defend its people, land and future. As Granite Staters think about how to help, I’d encourage them to contact local volunteer organizations, faith-based initiatives and other groups that are facilitating activities.”
Her office said the International Institute of New England and Ascentria are both coordinating with grassroots organizers, volunteers and faith-based groups to support and house refugees. Their contact information is: Alexandra Weber, International Institute of New England: aweber@iine.org and Crissie Ferrara, Ascentria: CFerrara@ascentria.org.
“It’s the most feedback I have ever heard at a rally such as this,” said former six-term state Rep. Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), who was joined by Henderson and by former Conway School Board member/past Conway selectman Mark Hounsell at the impromptu rally, along with four students who joined them after seeing them waving their Ukrainian flags in front of the Echo Group in Conway.
Conway Elementary fifth- and sixth-graders students joining them were Bodhi Moss, Jayden Ferren, Cyrus Garrett and Emerick Culver.
“I asked Chuck if he’d meet me at the Four Corners in Conway for a ‘visibility’ event,” Butler said. “Chuck said he had seen (former selectman) Mark Hounsell at the Conway Post Office and told him about our ‘viz.’ Well, Mark showed up and when some boys saw us, they decided to join! So the boys held flags on one side of the road and Chuck, Mark and I held flags on the other.”
Kendra Moss, Bohdi’s mother, said, “The boys have been learning about the events in Ukraine and were excited to join in and show their support.”
Also doing her part is local jeweler Laura Guptill of Center Conway, who has created Ukrainian-themed earrings since March, using three different styles.
“If we all do a little something, it all adds up. We all feel helpless (in a situation like this). It’s nice to have a tangible show of support,” said Guptill.
For more, go to laura-guptill-jewelry-square-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.