HART’S LOCATION — Selectman Mark Dindorf, now 63, is grateful that he, his then-young son and his son's friends were able to return home safely from an birthday baseball trip to Yankee Stadium that found them in the middle of New York City just as the planes hit the twin towers of New York City on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
“I am grateful for the quality of life we have and an acknowledgment that our democracy is perhaps more fragile and our country too than perhaps I realized prior to 9/11,” said the 31-year Hart’s Location resident this week, reflecting on the horror of that day. "I think we have to work to maintain what we have and care about most in this country.”
Dindorf grew up in New Jersey and his father after his parents’ divorce lived in New York City, so he knew his way around the city, even though he he has called the mountains home his adult life, working first for the Appalachian Mountain Club and then as an innkeeper.
He brought son Arran and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School classmate Terry Claussen to New York as an 11th birthday present for Arran to watch the Red Sox and Yankees game — former BoSox ace Roger Clemens was slated to pitch for the Yanks, but the Monday night game got rained out after the trio had waited for two hours.
“Arran was wearing a Red Sox cap and I remember a vendor there at Yankee Stadium as we were leaving telling us that it’s too bad that the game had been rained out because he said we would have witnessed history that night if Roger had been able to pitch and win his 20th game against the Sox. After what happened the following day (with the attacks), I remember thinking later that that vendor had no idea of how right he was about witnessing history but just not the way he meant it,” said Dindorf.
