Public Defender Steve Mirkin stands next to Volodymr Zhukovskyy as the charges against him in the crash that killed seven motorcyclists are read in Coos Superior Court Monday. After three years, his trial is underway and is expected to last two to three weeks. (WMUR SCREENSHOT)
LANCASTER — Three years after the fatal crash that killed seven motorcyclists, Volodymr Zhukovskyy’s trial got underway Monday in Coos County Superior Court with a view of the crash scene. Opening arguments are scheduled for today at 9 a.m.
Zhukovskyy was driving a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer west on Route 2 in Randolph that collided with a group of JarHead Motorcycle Club members headed east to Gorham. He is charged with seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of impaired negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide, one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, and one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon got underway in Coos County Superior Court. Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Mass., has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Killed in the crash were Albert Mazza, 59, of Lee, Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington.
After the jury was sworn in, Justice Peter Bornstein explained that the viewing would look at three sites — the auto dealership in Gorham where Zhukovskyy delivered a car he was hauling, the crash site, and the Mt. Jefferson View Cabins where members of the JarHead Motorcycle Club were staying.
“The purpose of the view is to make the testimony you will hear more understandable. If you have the opportunity to look at the scene, the testimony will make more sense to you,” Bornstein said.
He stressed that the jurors should look carefully at what prosecutors and defense attorneys point out in their instructions and at the scene. “What you see is evidence in this case,” Bornstein instructed the jury.
At the same time, he advised jurors that they could not take notes or ask questions and cannot revisit the scene on their own during the trial.
Assistant Attorney-General Joshua Speicher said on the way to the dealership the bus will be traveling east on the same path as the motorcyclists and asked the jurors to notice the width of the lanes and markings on the road. At the dealership, he asked them to look at the layout of the building and parking lot because he said there will be testimony that Zhukovskyy drove poorly and unsafely through the parking lot. Speicher also asked the jury to check Lowe’s gas station where he said other witnesses will testify how Zhukovskyy drove the truck past that section.
At the crash site, Speicher said the state will point to the embankment where the truck ended up and other points along the road when the bikers and motorcycles came to rest.
Defense Attorney Jay Duguay said they would like the jury to look at the layout of the car dealership as well, noting there are several dealerships there. He also requested jurors note the signage in the parking lots.
As the bus heads to the crash site from the dealership, Duguay requested the jury take note of the various passing zones on Gorham Hill into Randolph. He said the jury will be allowed to exit the bus at the crash site and asked the jurors to observe the curves in the road and the crest of the hill. At the Mt. Jefferson View Cabins, Duguay asked jurors to look up toward the accident scene and see what potential witnesses could have seen.
“This is evidence in this case, you can use what you see out here in making your decision at the end of this trial. So, it’s important that you get yourself a good familiarization of what we’re looking at,” said Duguay.
Prosecuting the case are Coos County Attorney John McCormick, NH Assistant Attorney Generals Scott Chase and Joshua Speicher. Public Defenders Jay Duguay and Steve Mirkin are representing Zhukovskyy.
