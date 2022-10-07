By Lisa Samuelson, special to The Conway Daily Sun
nd flowers and twigs offer hints about tree identity. Winter buds are my favorite way to identify deciduous trees. Buds are unique, and once you learn what to look for, it can make winter tree identification fun.
Twigs have a terminal bud at the tip of the twig and lateral buds on the sides. The terminal bud is usually larger and best to study. A magnifying glass can be helpful when examining winter buds and twigs, but most characteristics are visible to the naked eye.
Most species have only one terminal bud. However, the oaks have multiple buds clustered at the terminal.
Look at the shape, size and color of the bud. Flower buds are usually plumper than leaf buds. Red oak buds are pointed, and white oak buds are round. The buds of red maple are red brown and hairless compared with the darker and hairy buds of the sugar maple. Check to see if the buds have hair or feel rough to the touch.
For example, witch hazel has a bud with yellow-brown hairs, and the buds of slippery elm are tipped with red hair. Does the bud sit on a stalk or “neck” like witch hazel and speckled alder?
Count the number of bud scales. Some trees such as sycamore have only one conelike bud scale. Most trees have multiple scales. Sometimes buds have no visible scales and are described as “naked.” Witch hazel and hobblebush have naked buds.
When a leaf falls off a twig it leaves a scar, called a leaf scar, where the leaf was once attached. Within the leaf scar are dots or bumps, called bundle scars, where veins once connected to move water in and sugars out of leaves. The shape of the leaf scar and number of bundle scars are species-specific.
For example, leaf scars can be round, heart-shaped, shield-shaped, U-shaped or linear. Check to see whether the leaf scars or lateral buds are opposite or if they alternate one another on the twig.
Most species are alternate. If opposite, you can narrow it down to a smaller subset of species, such as the maples, ashes, buckeyes and viburnums.
What color is the twig? (Red maple has reddish twigs.) Does the twig have hair? (Butternut has a
hairy scaly twig. Staghorn sumac is densely hairy.) Are there thorns or spines? (Black locust has pairs of spines on twigs. Honeylocust is planted in our area and has sharp, long thorns.)
Some twigs, such as those of the elms and some birches, have a zigzag pattern rather than growing straight.
The pith is the spongy center of a twig that you can see if you cut it. Most trees have a round and solid pith, but some do not. The oaks have a star-shaped pith. The walnut family has a chambered pith. Pith color can be unique as well.
Some winter buds are famous, such as the bud of pussy willow. The gray velvety hair of the male flower bud is highly sought after for flower arrangements. The hair is soft to touch but acts as insulation for the immature flowers inside. The buds are prettiest when they swell before opening in spring.
I purchased a pussy willow seedling from a local store and planted it in my yard. Winter came and there were no silky hairy buds! It seems I purchased a female plant.
But buyer beware — some tree species, such as the willows and aspens, have only male or female flowers on a tree. However, most tree species have both female and male flowers on the same tree.
The photographs presented here demonstrate some of the characteristics of winter tree buds. Most tree identification books include twig and bud descriptions that can help you identify trees on your winter walks in the woods.
Lisa Samuelson is professor emerita of forestry at Auburn University and lives in Center Conway.
