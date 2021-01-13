CONWAY — The Conway School Board plans to put a $1.3 million bond article on the school district warrant to pay for replacing the windows at Kennett High School. Should voters give their approval, the work would take two years to complete.
Board members Bill Aughton, Courtney Burke, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Randy Davison and Joe Lentini voted to go the bond route during Monday night’s Zoom meeting, while Joe Mosca and Jess Whitelaw abstained.
The problem with the windows dates back to 2005, when there wasn't money to finish the high school, which was completed in 2006.
Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Grigel told school officials in June, when the window problem was first flagged, that the building had gone through "what they call value engineering," using less-expensive products to save money, and now resulting in 511 windows needing to be replaced.
Lentini, the board chairman, made the motion to seek a bond, which would be paid back over five years.
“The cost of money these days is pretty low,” he said. “It seems a good way to balance out the cost over a period of time ... It seems like a logical way to do it.”
When the board learned that the windows had become brittle and are falling apart, the facilities committee, chaired by Mosca, last year recommended giving a four-phase, four-year project for $937,400 to Granite State Glass to do the replacement work. However, members felt it should be put out to bid and voted 6-1 (Mosca in the minority) to get draft specifications for the project and then put it out to bid.
Mosca suggested the board seek funding “in one fell swoop” to “just hit the taxpayers for one year rather than multiple-year” hits.
But Lentini said: “It’s a pretty substantial hit. And again, it's hard to believe how cheap (borrowing) money is these days that the actual cost is relatively insignificant.”
Mosca argued that the board was adding on extra costs to the taxpayers.
“We were looking at doing a project for about $950,000,” he said. “Now you've got a project for $1.3 million as an estimate. You have $70,000 for the consultants, you've got $30,000 just for the cost of a bond and then you have the interest with the bond. So you're talking about $1.5 million for the whole project. So we're half a million dollars higher than we could have been if we just went and did it back in the spring. So you know, I'm gonna vote no.”
Davison voiced his support for the bond.
“I wouldn't want voters or someone coming for my head if we went for one plant,” he said. “That would be a lot of money added for one year.”
The district would have to pay roughly $90,000 in interest on the bond.
“The interest rate that they gave us, which they thought might even be high, was 1.5 percent,” said Jim Hill, director of administrative services for the district.
“That’s a gift,” Davison said of the rate.
Whitelaw had reservations on voting for the bond until the board had more “concrete numbers” on what it would cost long-term.
The facilities committee has been working with Gale Associates, a consulting engineer firm from Bedford that specializes in school window installation. Steve Marshall and Alan Pinciaro attended Monday’s meeting remotely. They offered an estimate of $1.3 million for the project, not including the costs of the bond.
“Gale said $1.3 million for the windows and you're talking about another $90,000 for the bond,” Hill explained. “You are paying $77,000 for Gale Associates and you’ve got the bond counsel. I don't know if it's $10,000 or $30,000, but I mean, it's in that range. I think yeah, you're touching on about $1.5 million when all is said and done, but of course, you would only bond for the actual project costs.”
“I think we did a disservice to the taxpayers by going this route and costing them an extra half-million dollars,” Mosca repeated.
“And I will say I disagree with you because I was not willing to put out to bid a project that because the last time they did it on the cheap, we're having to replace it,” Lentini responded. “This time we've had engineers come to give us the specs we need. And we're going to bid it out, which with a $1 million project I'm not willing to take it to the taxpayers without looking at competitive bids.”
Davison liked the fact the windows would be 100 percent warrantied and would not have to be installed by school district maintenance and grounds staff.
“I don't think we'll be around by the time they need to replace those windows,” he said, smiling.
Hill said the type of windows Gale is recommending are similar to the ones that were installed during the renovation of Kennett Middle School in 2005.
“They are a heavy-duty aluminum window,” he said. “Andy (Grigel) has said he's virtually had no issues with the mechanisms whatsoever. You know, we're going on 15 years without any issues.”
“That’s a better (warranty) than the (current high school) windows,” said Aughton with a grin.
