JACKSON — A driver from New York crashed an SUV between two trees on Thorn Hill Road on Monday morning and needed to be towed out, said Police Chief Chris Perley.
At around 9:30 a.m.Carroll County Dispatch reported an accident at 62 Thorn Hill Road. Perley said there were no injuries and the driver and his two passengers were able to get out of the vehicle.
Jackson police and fire responded.
Perley responded along with officer Marty Bourque. Upon arrival, Perley saw a Toyota RAV4 with New York plates in the woods. There was damage to the passenger side and the driver side left front tire.
Perley identified the driver a 37-year-old man from Westchester, N.Y., who was trying to pull out of the driveway of a short-term rental where he had been staying.
Perley said the man pulled forward and pressed the gas instead of the brake causing him to accelerate into the space between two trees. Perley said no charges were filed, adding that the man was an inexperienced driver who was operating a friend's vehicle, which is all wheel drive, which might have been a factor.
"I would attribute the accident to driver inexperience," said Perley, adding that the people with whom the driver had been vacationing found another way to get back to New York.
Perley said the driver was of Nepalese decent and that he had a hard time figuring out the man's name.
Perley said Tom Downey of Hurteau Towing And Recovery extracted the car from the woods and did a "great job" doing so. He said the car was wedged in at an angle so it appeared to be a "very tricky" task.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.