CONWAY — A big, slow-moving storm caused power outages affecting thousands of residents and businesses in the Mount Washington Valley.
As of Monday afternoon, many in the area, especially in hard-hit Fryeburg, Maine, were still without power.
But even a foot of wet, heavy snow couldn't dampen Madison Fire Fighters' Christmas spirit, with its first annual kids' Christmas party taking place at the station Sunday, despite the fact that first-responders had been out straight for 36 hours.
Winter Storm Diaz brought over a foot to New Hampshire and Maine, Friday into Saturday. It was pretty, but it came with a price: By Saturday morning, up to 50,000 Granite Staters were without power, and by Saturday evening about half that number were still in the dark, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
On Monday, Eversource Media Relations Manager William Hinkel said 121,500 Eversource customers lost power over the course of the storm. More than 850 line, tree and service crews were working to restore power.
"Customers in every region of New Hampshire were impacted by this winter storm, with the majority of outages western and northern areas of the state," said Hinkel. "Many of the hardest-hit communities were in Carroll County, with our last restorations from this storm completed in communities such as Albany, Brookfield, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Tamworth and Wakefield."
New Hampshire Electric Cooperative line crews were out restoring power to more than 15,000 members affected by the storm. As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, approximately 1,700 NHEC members remained without power in more than 40 towns.
As of Monday morning around 9 a.m. there were still several outages in the Conway, Tamworth and Eaton areas, as well as in Wakefield, according to the Eversource website. There were also a handful over by Wakefield.
Most of the rest of the state seemed to have power restored except there were some outages from Grafton south to Hillsborough and a cluster in Dover. Clusters of outages in the Keene and Peterborough areas cropped up Monday.
Conway Town Manager John Eastman said all homes aside from three or four on Baird Hill had their power back on by 2 p.m. Monday. Eastman said he was "very pleased" with Eversource's response considering the scope of the storm.
Across the border in Maine, it was a different story. David Norris of Stow, who was still without power, said he had been traveling the roads Monday and had seen nary a utility truck. "It's not the Central Maine Power I remember," he said.
A spokeswoman for CMP said: "The company has been shifting more resources to Oxford and Androscoggin Counties, areas hit hardest by the storm and anticipates that some customers in these areas may not be restored until Monday or even Tuesday for extremely remote addresses.
“This is a challenging restoration process as we are still finding it difficult to drive to some of the damaged parts of the system to estimate repair needs and provide restoration times,” said Kerri Therriault, senior director, Electric Operations.
Snow totals varied dramatically between towns and even within towns, according to WMUR and local officials. According to WMUR-Channel 9, Albany got the most snow in the state with a whopping 25 inches. Jackson was a close second with 24 inches. Meanwhile Kingston got only 2 inches.
In Conway, snow totals varied. Conway Village Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Stephen Solomon said the area of Stark Road got about 21.5 inches but North Conway got only about 10 inches.
"It was kind of an odd storm that way," said Solomon. "We had all kinds of roads closed, becoming impassable from trees and wires down. But all in all, I think Eversource did a really good job getting the power restored."
Solomon wasn't aware of any storm-related injuries Conway.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said police responded to five storm-related accidents.
"Our dispatch center was inundated with calls regarding power outages and calls of downed trees on wires," said Mattei.
"I would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience as we tried to deal with all calls in a timely manner. We even had officers who had trouble getting to work for their assigned shifts due to being snowed in at their residences."
Despite firefighters being out in the cold round the clock, the Madison Fire Department was able to carry on its kids' Christmas Party Sunday evening without a hitch, and the fire station was packed revelers. Even Santa arrived in Madison's Rescue 1 Truck and sat with children on his lap for photos.
"Some of us were up for 24 hours straight and got a handful of hours of sleep here and there in the past 36 hours, but we still wanted to put this on," said lead organizer Gary Bent, a firefighter/EMT who said the party was a team effort between department members, their families and the community.
Elsewhere in Madison, the elementary school gym was opened Sunday with hot drinks and oatmeal available. Madison Library was also open for people to get warm.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Santuccio said Carroll County Dispatch Center fielded hundreds of calls Friday and Saturday, including two fires.
"Thankfully, there were very few accidents," said Santuccio. "The majority of the storm-related issues were trees down on wires and roadways which ledt o widespread power outages and road closures."
Fryeburg, Maine got hit especially hard. Fire Chief Andy Dufresne estimated about 95-98 percent of the town lost power. Asked if this was the worst storm he's dealt with, Dufresne, who came to Fryeburg in 2016, said while working in Massachusetts he had to deal with a storm that knocked out power for 30 days.
"So this isn't the worst I've seen in my career but the worst I've seen here," said Dufresene.
The main problem was the snow was heavy and wet.
"It stuck to the trees and the power lines, and the excessive weight caused a lot of failure of the trees and the power lines to stay up," said Dufresne.
Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg was opened as a warming center on Saturday and Sunday and officials were looking for another location Monday because school is in session.
"We had quite a few attend to either charge cellphones or just sit and warm up and have a bottle of water," said Dufresne, who said the warming center was moved to the Fryeburg Public Library on Monday. Dufresne said it's unclear if the warming center will continue past Monday.
Fryeburg Fire Department responded to varied calls from reports of burst pipes, car accidents and trees falling on roads or buildings.
As of Monday, hundreds of Fryeburg customers were still without power according to the Central Maine Power outage map.
There were fires in Moultonborough and Ossipee.
On Saturday morning, Moultonborough Fire Rescue and Stewart’s Ambulance were dispatched to a house fire on Acorn Lane at 6:51 a.m.
"The cause of the was a portable generator being used due to a storm-related power outage in the area. The generator was located under a deck and develop a mechanical malfunction which ignited a fire which spread to the structure," said Moultonborough Fire Rescue on Facebook.
"Portable generators when in use should be located outdoors and at least 20 feet from the structure. The 20 feet provides for adequate ventilation of carbon monoxide and clearance to combustible materials in the event of a malfunction and fire."
Moultonborough received assistance from Center Harbor, Sandwich, Meredith, Tamworth and Tuftonboro. Wolfeboro covered the station.
In Ossipee, there was a large fire at a residence at the Sias Farm Garden Center in Ossipee, located at 20 Old Route 28. This was the Heckel family's home.
"I want to let everyone know we are OK and we are so happy to know that while the house is gone, the farm is not," said the garden's Facebook page. "Sias Farm will be able to rebuild and no one is hurt ,and we are all so happy to know that we live in a community that is filled with incredible generosity and beautiful people who care for those in their community."
Family friend Adam Arsenault created a GoFundMe Account to assist the the family, which he said includes two parents, two 6-year-old boys and a fifth family member on the way.
“I cannot put into words how much this hurts my heart,” he said. “The worst possible time, right before Christmas.”
Snow totals also varied in Ossipee, said Public Works Director TJ Eldridge. One part of town got 8 inches and another got 26 inches. He said at one point, there were about two dozen trees down. According to New Hampshire DOT, Route 16A also had to be closed in Bartlett near Merriman Forest Drive for an extended time due to pole replacement. In Ossipee, Route 16 near Mt. Shaw Road and Jude Boulevard was closed for trees and wires down.
“It was the heaviest snowstorm some of the guys had ever seen,” said Eldridge, adding a few highway crew members have 20 years or more of experience.
Local ski resorts were thrilled to get the storm to set up prime conditions for the all-important upcoming Christmas vacation week. But two local areas experienced power outages due to the storm: Pleasant Mountain (formerly Shawnee Peak) in Bridgton, Maine, and King Pine Ski Area in East Madison.
Meanwhile, the state offered advice about keeping safe during a power outage.
• If you encounter a downed power line, stay away and call 9-1-1.
• Do not use a gas range or oven as an alternate source of heat.
• Only use a generator that has been wired to the house electrical service by a professional electrician.
• Never run a generator inside a building or in an enclosed space. Go to readynh.gov to learn more.
Local ski resorts were thrilled to get the storm to set up prime conditions for the all-important upcoming Christmas vacation week. But two local areas experienced power outages due to the storm: Pleasant Mountain (formerly Shawnee Peak) in Bridgton, Maine, and King Pine Ski Area in East Madison.
Visit ReadyNH.gov to learn more about keeping safe during emergencies.
· Stay informed by signing up for NH Alerts and monitoring National Weather Service radio or broadcast weather reports.
· If you encounter a downed power line, stay away and call 9-1-1.
· Drivers are reminded to use extra caution, go slow and be alert for crews clearing debris and treating the roads.
· Use flashlights, rather than candles, for emergency lighting.
· Do not use a gas range or oven as an alternate source of heat.
· Only use a generator that has been wired to the house electrical service by a professional electrician.
· Never run a generator inside a building or in an enclosed space.
