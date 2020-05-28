JACKSON — Route 16 sustained significant damage Wednesday afternoon when a strong rainstorm came though the area near Pinkham Notch, and traffc patterns will be different in that area through the weekend.
New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokeswoman Eileen Meany said Thursday that “Route 16 in Jackson, just north of a two-entrance pull-off on the east side of the road, in the truck lane section Mile Marker 94.6 suffered a washout on the west side undermining the shoulder and encroaching on the southbound travel lane.”
Meaney added traffic has been shifted so that the southbound lane is in the left northbound lane, and the northbound is in the right northbound lane through the area. Traffic will remain in this pattern over the weekend.
NHDOT is arranging for gravel and stone to be delivered, and will repair the road damage over the next few days.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley explained the road situation a bit more simply.
“The road is not closed, but it is reduced to two lanes,” said Perley, adding the road normally has two northbound lanes and one southbound lane. “Now, the northbound lane has been converted into north and southbound traffic.”
He said the damage is a mile north of the former Dana Place Inn.
“Due to the storm cell that lingered in the notch yesterday afternoon an extensive amount of flood damage was done for about a quarter of a mile of the south bound lane of Route 16,” Perley.
Perley took photos at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. He said since the water receded more roadway has caved in.
There were no accidents or injuries as a result of the washout, he said.
The rain line was “clearly delineated,” said Perley adding there was no rain in the Jackson Village area. He said the rain stopped at around Carter Notch.
“There were significant volumes of water and fortunately it didn’t cause any destruction or risk to life,” he said.
