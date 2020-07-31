RAYMOND — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is investigating potential community exposures related to a person with confirmed COVID-19 at Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery, located at 58 Route 27 in Raymond. DHHS determined that the person was in the bar area on · Friday, July 24, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday July 25, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; and last Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Anyone who visited the Tuckaway Tavern and sat at the bar during those days and times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should contact NH DHHS at (603) 271-4496 for further guidance.
DHHS has conducted a contact investigation and notified known close contacts directly. However, it is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus.
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms ,including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19. Guidance for self-quarantine is available at: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/self-quarantine-covid.pdf.
