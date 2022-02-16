CONWAY — Due to an 11th hour maneuver by selectmen, Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence was able to get an article seeking funds on this year’s warrant after the deadline.
The non-profit provides services in Carroll County such as court/hospital advocacy and shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Starting Point is among a number of non-profits, such as the Conway Area Humane Society, that annually petition for funding from town voters.
Petitioners had until Feb. 8 to file a warrant article for the April 12 town meeting. Petitioners need at least 25 signatures from registered voters.
Starting Point, which is seeking a $14,735 donation from the town, missed the 25-signature mark, an error that was discovered after the deadline.
To address this problem, selectmen and the municipal budget committee invoked RSA 32:5 II, which allowed the article to be placed on the warrant if the problem is disclosed at the appropriations public hearing.
Selectman John Colbath, the selectmen’s representative to the budget committee, mentioned the Starting Point issue at the Feb. 9 budget hearing.
On Tuesday, selectmen formally added Starting Point’s request after hearing from its executive director, Deb Weinstein.
“We did not get enough signatures; we missed it by one, and so we didn’t make it,” said Weinstein. “We are very apologetic for that ... we’ve never missed any part of this process before in all the time we’ve gotten town funding.”
She said Starting Point will work to make sure this never happens again.
Last year, Starting Point, which runs 24/7, served about 158 victims in Conway and also delivered “prevention education” to about 413 students in Conway schools.
Starting Point provided 15,675 bed nights throughout the county, and 6,117 of those bed nights were filled by Conway residents.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said it was unfortunate that the signature issue couldn’t have been found earlier. But, she said, “You certainly need the support.”
Chairman David Weathers suggested that Starting Point should collect more than the minimum amount of signatures so they have some to spare in the event some are not valid.
Colbath confirmed to selectmen he disclosed the article at the budget committee public hearing and made the motion to place Starting Point’s request on the warrant.
“So, Mr. Chairman, to make this official, I presented to this as a selectman to the budget committee last week at the public hearing so that would have a public hearing announcement before we went on the warrant,” said Colbath. “So it has gone through that process.”
The motion to put Starting Point’s request on the warrant passed 5-0.
