CONWAY — “For a little while, Mother Nature held the upper hand, but we’re jumping now, so maybe we outsmarted her.” So said Kennett High ski jumping coach Chip Henry last Thursday as natural snow fell on the area.
Henry has turned the soon-to-be-named Chip Henry Ski Jump in Conway Village into a winter wonderland thanks to his snowmaking expertise.
“We’re doing the best we can with the cards we’ve been dealt,” Henry said, adding, “The new bad four-letter word is ‘rain’.”
In November, through MWV Ski Jumping, the team became the new owner of a winch cat groomer from Prinoth. The team through grants and fundraising along with selling its old groomer last spring has a new tool to assist Mother Nature.
A winch cat is “can pull 10,000 pounds using nine-sixteenths-inch steel cable,” according to The New York Times.
The new groomer and snowmaking are game-changers for Henry and his Flight Squad.
“We do have highly efficient snowmaking guns,” he said. “They actually use less electricity than it takes to turn the lights on (at the 10-, 20- and 35-meter jumps on the Kancamagus Highway).”
Henry added: “We have probably an 18-20 inch base on the landing hills. In the past, it was really difficult for us to move snow without moving the guns. Now it’s much safer for the kids, and the hill is super smooth.”
Henry believes the recent warm weather pattern “may be the new normal,” and without snowmaking, his Eagles would not be jumping.
They took their first jumps of the winter on Jan. 9.
“Last year, we got 2 inches of rain on New Year’s Day,” he said. “It took us the first week and a half of January before we were able to get up and running.”
Henry said there was a four-day stretch in late December where temperatures were favorable.
“We jumped on the opportunity,” he said, “and we made a ton of snow. We’re in great shape now. We have a lot of snow, so much so that we stockpiled it in case we need it.”
Henry added: “We have enough snow on our hill to survive a pretty good bashing of rain.”
Have snowmaking, will travel — that’s what’s next for Henry, who on Jan. 12 loaded up the snowmaking equipment and winch for a trek to the Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, which was to be the site of the pre-states Feb. 8 at 2 p.m., and Division I State Ski Jumping Championships on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.
After a 37-year lapse and a ton of work, ski jumping returned to Milan last winter with the debut of the newly created 39-meter and 10-meter Nansen Ski Jumps.
“We started making snow on (Jan. 14) and by (Jan. 16), there (was) enough for the hills up there,” said Henry.
The Nansen jumps get two thumbs up from Henry, especially for the recently installed artificial inruns along with their stainless steel Porcelain track inlays.
“All we (had) to do (was) blow snow on the landing hill and stopping area,” Henry said. “Dave Reed of SMI (Snow Makers) (brought) a fan cannon for up there and (we brought) our cannons, and (made) lots of snow quickly.”
He added: “We’re trying to do our part to get ski jumping going again in the North Country. We want to get kids from Berlin and Gorham into the sport, that’s the next big step.”
Henry, who is widely regarded as the face of ski jumping in the North Country for the past two decades, was scheduled to be recognized on today when Kennett was to hold its lone home meet. The 20- and 30-meter jumps located just beyond the Saco District Ranger Station roughly a mile down the Kancamagus Highway will officially become the Chip Henry Ski Jump.
As luck would have it, natural snow has canceled the event.
Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver shared the news Thursday afternoon: “I just met with Kennett Ski Jump Coach Chip Henry and the decision has been made to cancel tomorrow’s ski jump meet.
“Chip is now looking to possibly host the pre-states meet the week of Feb. 6 instead of holding it at the Nansen Ski Jump in Milan. Chip will coordinate with the other coaches whether to hold the meet on Feb. 8 or potentially Feb. 10. More information to come soon!”
Henry, a 1993 KHS graduate, was one of the top ski jumpers in the East during his high school years and has been jumping coach for the Eagles since 2002. He has also worked with ski jumping fans in Coos County on the revitalization of the Nansen Ski Jump and high school ski jumping programs.
“Chip Henry not only has built this program, but he has also made sure there is electricity to the jump; he has made sure we have snow guns so we have snow so that we can have a jumping meet,” said Conway School Board member Michelle Capozzoli, who served on the board’s naming committee.
“He has done an amazing amount of work on the whole property, not just the jump itself,” she added.
Henry guided the Eagles to three state and national titles over the past four years and four titles overall. Since New Hampshire is the lone state to offer high school ski jumping, the state champion team also is crowned as national champ, too.
“I’m honored,” Henry said of the upcoming ceremony.
The Kennett jump was built in 1960 and rebuilt in the mid-’70s with the help of the Eastern Slope Ski Club and others when Charlie Broomhall was Kennett’s head ski coach. The Conway School District became the proud owner of the jump in February 2009 when the school board voted unanimously to accept the Kennett Co.’s offer of 5.14 acres on the Kancamagus Highway, where the jump resides.
The only expense to the school district in accepting the jump was $3,000 for a survey and subdivision to take place. Roughly $1,670 of the cost came out of the ski team activities account, with the balance coming from co-curricular accounts.
