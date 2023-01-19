BERLIN — Preparations are underway for the two-day winter carnival at the Nansen Ski Jump next weekend. Both day’s events will take place at the site of the Big Nansen Ski Jump site at 83 Milan Road (Route 16) in Milan.
The festival will include a homemade art sled rally and an Eastern Division Ski Jumping competition.
One of the challenges to holding the winter carnival this year will be ensuring there is enough snow on the ground for the activities. To make that happen a crew of volunteers from the Friends of Nansen worked around-the-clock last weekend with borrowed snowmaking equipment to augment this winter’s meager snowfall.
The volunteers worked in four-hour shifts, manning the machines to make piles of snow that will be spread on the slope to create a smooth surface.
Scott Halvorson, treasurer of the Friends, said Kennett High School ski jumping coach Chip Henry, chief adviser for the Friends, will “groom it and make the place look beautiful.”
Snowmaking was not the only work done this year to prepare Nansen’s jumps for the competition.
Work began in November to improve the 39-meter “Little Nansen” jump, according to Jay Poulin, an engineer and president of HEB Engineers, Inc.
The crew set up wooden decking and a ceramic track only the inrun of the jump (the part of the jump before the skier takes flight). Since in the 1990s, some modern ski jumps have been set up with parallel lines of ceramic tracks that provide a smoother surface for the inrun than a snow-covered hill, like the one used by the Kennett High School team.
The main jump to be used in next week’s competition, the 39-meter jump is one of three jumps now at Nansen, along with the 80-meter Big Nansen and a smaller 10-meter “Lil Nansen” beginners jump.
Before the jumping, however, the festival kicks off next Saturday at noon with the fourth annual Art Sled Rally at the base of the hill.
The rally is open to everyone and people are encouraged to be creative as they build their own sleds out of cardboard to sled down the lower portion of the landing hill, competing for distance traveled as well as the creativeness of their design. Prizes will be awarded.
Admission to the art sled rally is free for spectators and participants. Guidelines are posted on the Nansen Ski Club website, skinansen.com, including such advice as “When building your sled, consider your safety should you crash.”
A bonfire and hot beverages are also planned.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Halvorson said, and “it’s a great segue into Sunday, when we have the ski jumping event.”
The Eastern Ski Jumping competition begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Big Nansen. Jumping begins at 10:30 a.m.
For many years, Berlin and Nansen were synonomous with ski jumping.
It was becoming the Nordic Center,” Halvorson said Coos County’s ski jump.
The grandson of Alf Halvorson, the first president of the Nansen Ski Club, he said, “We do want to reclaim a large part of that.”
The Big Nansen ski jump, built in 1937, was once the tallest ski jump in the world and hosted the U.S. Winter Olympic Trials in 1938 and four National Championships over succeeding decades before falling silent in 1985.
The jump is listed as a New Hampshire state historic site, but deteriorated for several decades before the Friends of Nansen Ski Jump began restoration efforts in 2014.
Training to be a ski jumper is similar to gymnastics: Athletes practice over and over and muscle memory helps them know where they are in the air. The size of the landing hill will determine how far the skiers can land and glide upright once they land. Indeed, that is the goal of the sport — to have “a well-managed flight,” Halvorson said.
Halvorson has never been a ski jumper, he said. His brother Brett Halvorosn went in for the more daring sports, he said.
Ski jumping is a safer sport today, said Halvorson. A ski jumper is about 8 feet off the ground even though at first glance it might seem higher.
“The Nansen Ski Club has gone through a lot of revisions,” Halvorson said during a recent interview.
In addition to ski jumping, club promotes cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and maintains the cross-country trails at Milan Hill State Park.
Encouraging the next generation of ski jumpers is a way to keep the Nansen Ski Jump in operation. Halvorson said he did not want to disparage alpine skiing but he believes ski jumping is safer.
The skis used for jumping go into a track, proceed down to the bottom of the chute. The athlete gets into the proper posture in the air and then into the posture to land.
“It’s a cool sport and the ski jump community is so close and cohesive,” Halvorson said.
It’s an individual sport and yet, ski jumpers are part of a team. Not all kids’ sports are like that, he explained.
“We’re trying to get a Berlin team,” continued Halvorson. “We’re actively seeking Berlin kids — the younger the better.”
Halvorson spoke of a 9-year-old girl who ski jumped and loved it.
“Young kids, they’re fearless. They’re great little athletes,” he said. “Kids like doing stuff — kids like sledding, tobogganing and skiing.”
Lake Placid, N.Y., is home to the largest ski jump in the East. The Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro, Vt., is another Northeast ski jump. Yet the Friends of Nansen Ski Jump aim to reclaim Berlin’s place as a top, if not the top, ski jumping site.
The Friends of Nansen want to “restore the sport in Berlin where it has had an incredible legacy,” Halvorson said. “I think we’re making a good start.”
“We really, really hope the community shows up for us like it did last year. It’s kind of a homecoming for us,” he said.
To register for either the sled rally or the ski jumping competition, go to skinansen.com.
