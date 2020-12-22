CONWAY — It’s going to be a bit colder for skaters this winter when they venture onto the outdoor rink at North Conway’s Schouler Park this season as they won't be able to use the warming hut due to pandemic safety concerns, says Conway Parks and Recreation Department Director John Eastman.
“The warming hut will be closed to the public. Selectmen voted to keep it closed off except for my crew for when they are working at the site,” Eastman said Tuesday.
Selectmen took their unanimous vote Nov. 24 not to open to the public either the town-owned Whitaker Homesite building or the small ice skating hut at Schouler Park.
But Eastman is confident skaters will adapt.
“When you go to the park, you see parents putting on their kids’ skates and some walking from their cars to the rink, so I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a deal. Everyone just has to understand that we are all living in a COVID-19 world,” he said.
Eastman explained there was no way the small shack could accommodate crowds or for town personnel to keep wiping everything down every time a person entered or left the building, estimated to be some 50 years old and built by the North Conway Outing Club.
He said he is aware that the shack’s heater is estimated to be 30 years old and he had been told by White Mountain Oil and Propane that it’s not likely to last much longer.
“It’s been fixed but we’ve had trouble with it. It's pretty much on its last legs,” said Eastman.
The low boards for the rink have been set up for nearly a month, but Eastman said Mother Nature has not been very cooperative so far for laying down the ice surface.
With a heavy rainstorm set for Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day, with as much as 2 inches of rain expected to fall, prospects are dim for any ice in the short term.
“We had some ice down but with the rain the ground will be warming up and that will take time to get the conditions back,” he said.
He understands skating enthusiasts’ frustration.
“People have been asking: when is it going to open? Well, we do not have ice pipes in the ground,” said Eastman, saying he expects the soonest for the facility to open will be around the first of the new year.
He said he and his crew have put up decorative lights to decorate the skating shack building.
Once the ice is ready, hours for skating will be Tuesday-Thursday 2:30-7 p.m.; Fridays, 2:30-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Music will be piped in via Sirius satellite radio.
Skate rentals are available nearby at Sun & Ski Sports (603-345-9411).
