CONWAY — A group of 10 or so people gathered at Schouler Park in Saturday's sweltering heat in the low 90s to protest for Black Lives Matter.
A trio of teens organized the protest. It was the sixth such protest to take place in the valley this year. The trio consists of Maeve Jackson, 13, and her sister Grace Steadman, 15, both of Denmark, Maine, and their friend Maggie Peirce, 15, of Fryeburg, Maine. Originally, the protest was supposed to be held July 11, but it was postponed due to possibility of bad weather.
"There's not a lot of people here (protesting) but there's a lot of people here supporting us," said Jackson referencing the reasonably busy North Conway Village Saturday afternoon. "They are all seeing us."
Despite the extremely hot weather, the Jackson and Steadman were clad in black and they say they wear the color every day and that they went to and even hotter protest in Gilford, Maine.
The girls had a parent there. Martha Jackson of Demark is the mother of Steadmand and Maeve Jackson. Martha Jackson held signs that said "Trump doesn't care about you" and "End White Patriarchy, Black Lives Matter.
"I've been involved in protests since I was not quite their age but in my 20s" said Martha Jackson. "I think they (Maeve and Grace) were raised to believe everybody is equal on this planet and that there are a lot of people who don't have the same rights that other people were born with. If we can realize it we can try to fix it."
Martha Jackson said this protest "meant a lot" to the girls and they were "extremely disappointed" that they had to postpone the event.
"I'm here because my daughter and her friends helped organize this," said Nat Peirce whose daughter is Maggie Pierce. Nat Perice held a sign that said "Skin color is not a crime." In the right corner of his sign were the letters "ACAB."
Asked what ACAB stood for, Nat Peirce told a reporter to ask the teenagers and Steadman replied, "All Cops are Bastards" and she went on to explain what it meant.
"It comes from the word bastardize which means corrupt," said Steadman. "It means all cops work for a corrupt system."
Quddus Snyder, a founding member of the Eaton LOVE organization which held a floating protest on Crystal Lake on July 4 came decked out with his his fire engine red and white Jeep decorated with rainbow and American flags. He also took to a bull horn to make exclamations like "All people are created equal!"
"I think it's inspiring these kids took the initiative to spearhead a protest Snyder told the Sun, adding to took courage for the teenagers to do this.
