CONCORD — An amended version of the short-term rental bill co-sponsored by state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) passed the New Hampshire Senate on a voice vote on Wednesday.
The title of the bill is “Prohibiting planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals.”
The vote was hailed by STR proponents.
Bradley sits on the Commerce Committee, whose members all were sponsors and whose chair, Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury), was prime sponsor of the bill.
Other committee members were Vice Chair William Gannon (R-Sandown), Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) and Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester).
Bradley explained the bill to Senate on Wednesday. He said that, if passed as amended by the committee, SB 249 would prohibit towns from banning STRs by zoning. However, towns could regulate STRs with ordinances regarding parking, noise, sanitation, health, safety and such. Towns may also require STRs to be registered and may pull the registration of problem STRs.
“I believe this is an effective compromise ... and should curb the kind of issues that have occurred in some communities around the state,” said Bradley.
“So therefore, the Commerce Committee asks for your support on the motion of ought to pass with amendment on Senate Bill 249.”
Not every senator was on board. Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka (D-Portsmouth) rose in opposition. Her district also includes Portsmouth, Durham, Newmarket, Lee, Newfields, Madbury and Newington.
“I also support using short-term rentals as a tool in our economy,” she said, “but I think we need to make sure that we’re doing so in a very balanced and thoughtful way.
“We need to be thoughtful about how short-term rentals affect our long-term housing supply given that we already have a housing crisis in our state. And we also need to be mindful of how short-term rentals affect housing affordability, as well as quality of life in our cities and towns,” Kowoka said.
She suggested the bill be further amended to create a system where towns could have a cap on STR permits and allow for an owner-occupation requirement. She believes renting short-term is a quasi-commercial use of property and should be in commercial zones. She said the bill would interfere with local control.
Following the vote, David Cavanaugh, president of Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals issued a statement that said: “The passing of SB 249 in the Senate is great news for property rights in NH. The vote was overwhelming and bipartisan in support of defining vacation rentals as a legitimate residential use, and leaves the regulations and registration up to each individual town.
“We also supported the amendment suggested by (Conway) Selectman Carl Thibodeau and proposed by Sen. Jeb Bradley to increase the registration fees to cover inspections. The bill is a good compromise and if it passes in the House, we look forward to working with the towns to establish good regulations,” Cavanaugh said.
STR critic Wayne C. Beyer was disappointed by the vote. Beyer is a retired attorney who lives in Intervale.
“SB 249 usurps local zoning, puts partisan interests of the real estate lobbying and out-of-state investor group ahead of local residential voters, and limits a town’s recovery of the costs for enforcing whatever regulations they adopt to a registration and, if necessary, inspection fee,” said Beyer.
“SB 249 was opposed by the New Hampshire Municipal Association. This is no solution to a local issue. I only hope that the N.H. House and governor will think differently about it so that it does not become law.”
Asked to comment on the vote, Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes said selectmen, who next meet Feb. 22, had not had a chance to discuss it.
Short-term rentals has been a contentious issue in Conway. Conway selectmen said earlier this month they are planning to appeal a Superior Court judge's January ruling in favor of a short-term rental operator whom they sued last year.
Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a town vote last April in which residents rejected warrant articles that would have allowed non owner occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate short-term rentals.
The selectmen then decided to file for a declaratory judgment in Carroll County Superior Court. Kudrick disagreed that town zoning prohibits non-owner-occupied STRs in residential areas. Judge Amy Ignatius agreed.
If passed by the House and signed by the governor, SB 249 could go into effect by July 1.
