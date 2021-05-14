CONWAY — With students aged 12-18 now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, SAU 9 is partnering with the state Department of Health and Human Services to offer three vaccination clinics next week.
Pfizer received FDA clearance to make the two-shot vaccine available to this age group this week.
“We’d been waiting for the OK from feds to offer vaccines clinics, and we got it late Thursday,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Sun on Friday. “It will be the DHHS’ clinic; we’re just assisting where we can.”
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. says opening up the vaccine to this age group "allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic.”
She added: “Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”
The vaccination clinics will occur during the school day at Kennett High School on Wednesday, May 19, and at Kennett Middle School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School on Friday, May 21, in the schools' gymnasiums.
“The COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary,” Richard said. “We aren’t mandating it. We’re trying to make it easier for anyone who wants the vaccine.”
Richard said the clinics are being set up to be able to administer 30 doses of the vaccine every 15 minutes.
For anyone who would like their child vaccinated at school, Richard said they must complete a registration form (available at tinyurl.com/ppvhkzmb) by next Monday, May 17. A consent form will be sent via email to be signed. Anyone 18 years old or younger must have parent/guardian permission to receive the vaccine.
Richard said second vaccinations will be administered at the schools three weeks following the initial vaccinations (Wednesday, June 9, at KHS and Friday, June 11, at JBES and KMS).
As of Friday, there were just two active cases of the virus within SAU 9’s seven schools, both are at Josiah Bartlett Elementary, after being discovered on Tuesday, and causing 26 people to have to quarantine for the next 10 days.
New Hampshire Public Health and the DHHS have put out a 14-page vaccination summary (tinyurl.com/cy5dzs88) that has recommendations for vaccine recipients.
“COVID-19, it says, "is predominantly a respiratory illness that can affect other organs. People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms may include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.”
For further information regarding the approval of Pfizer vaccination for students aged 12-18 years old, Richard said there will be a Facebook live event on the SAU 9 Facebook page on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Anyone who has any questions or cannot complete the registration form online should contact Pam Stimpson, director of special services for SAU 9, at (603) 447-8951, Ext. 1024.
