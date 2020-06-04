CONWAY — “We must use our voices and power not to just call for change, but to create it,” is the message local school administrators in an open letter to the community posted at the top of the SAU 9 website and on "SAU9" Facebook page on Wednesday, urging everyone to have a conversation about equity and diversity.
The letter is signed by Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson, SAU 9 Director of Special Services Pamela Stimpson, Conway School District Technology Director Dale Anderson and MWV Career and Technical Center Director Virginia Schrader, as well as the principals of all the Conway, Bartlett and Jackson schools: Danielle Nutting, Joe Yahna, Aimee Frechette, Gayle Dembowski, Rick Biche, Kevin Carpenter and Jason Robert.
The six paragraph letter begins: “Dear SAU 9 Community,
"Many of us are experiencing both grief and pain as we are bombarded by media images of hatred and racism from events taking place across our country. Over the past few months we have been challenged to respond to a virus that has impacted our country in unimaginable ways. Recent events of violence reflect a different kind of virus. We need to take action to defeat it as well."
Richard said the impetus for the letter came about at the weekly meeting of the administrators.
“Whenever there are big topics that impact our district and the students, we talk about what are we doing and how can we support our kids,” Richard said by phone Thursday. “It's public knowledge that what’s going on in our country is horrific.”
He added: “This is another layer of anxiety for our kids and parents.”
In the letter, the administrators affirm that “Our schools have to be safe places where each and every student is able to learn ... where all members of our community feel welcome and valued" and that the schools "have an obligation to provide students with the skills and courage they need to be able to combat issues of racism and hatred."
It also states, "Our core values recognize the importance of respect, diversity, safety and inclusion. These concepts are incorporated in our Portrait of a Learner and embedded within our curriculum."
Richard said the elementary school principals in Conway, Bartlett and Jackson have been providing resources for parents on how to talk to their children about what’s happening across America.
The letter encourages parents "to have difficult conversations and address issues of equity, diversity and injustice when they arise. While this may create a level of discomfort, ignoring these circumstances will only serve to perpetuate the issues," adding a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: "We will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."
“We’re not trying to step in and do the parenting piece,” Richard said. “We want people to know it’s OK to bring this up and to have a conversation.”
In less than 24 hours on Facebook, the letter received 42 likes and loves along with four comments.
“Well done. Excellent statement. I can’t thank you enough,” wrote Tessa Narducci.
In September of 2018, the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, charged with working with the state Commission for Human Rights, Civil Rights Unit of the New Hampshire Department of Justice and any other relevant entities to combat discrimination, held a two-hour forum at Kennett High School.
Attended by about 40 people, Rogers Johnson of Stratham chaired the council and said the council's role is "to take in that information and at some point in the future craft changes in laws or policy" for the purposes of creating a diverse and inclusive society here in New Hampshire.
Richard said he has not heard from Johnson or received any follow up reports from the council since it came to Conway.
