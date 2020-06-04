Below is the complete text of the letter posted by SAU 9 administrators on the SAU 9 website and on Facebook.
Dear SAU 9 Community,
Many of us are experiencing both grief and pain as we are bombarded by media images of hatred and racism in events taking place across our country. Over the past few months we have been challenged to respond to a virus that has impacted our country in unimaginable ways. Recent events of violence taking place reflect a different kind of virus. We need to take action to defeat it as well.
Our schools have to be safe places where each and every student is able to learn. They need to be places where all members of our community feel welcome and valued. We also have an obligation to provide students with the skills and courage they need to be able to combat issues of racism and hatred when they occur. While the current circumstances are disheartening, they also provide an opportunity to take action.
As an educational organization, SAU 9 is committed to helping students to develop characteristics such as integrity, empathy, and perseverance. We must provide students with the opportunity to develop the skills they need to solve problems collaboratively and take responsible action when they see injustice. Our core values recognize the importance of respect, diversity, safety, and inclusion. These concepts are incorporated in our Portrait of a Learner and embedded within our curriculum.
As parents and community members, we encourage you to have difficult conversations and address issues of equity, diversity, and injustice when they arise. While this may create a level of discomfort, ignoring these circumstances will only serve to perpetuate the issues. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “We will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” We must use our voices and power not to just call for change, but to create it. We support those individuals who are working to make a positive difference in our country. It will take on-going action and a willingness to stand up against injustice to make a real impact on our future and on that of our students.
Sincerely,
Kevin Richard,
Superintendent of Schools
Kathryn Wilson,
Assistant Superintendent of Schools
Pamela Stimpson,
Director of Special Services
Danielle Nutting,
Principal of John Fuller Elementary School
Joseph Yahna,
Principal of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School
Dr. Aimee Frechette,
Principal of Pine Tree Elementary School
Gayle Dembowski,
Principal of Jackson Grammar School
Rick Biche,
Principal of Kennett Middle School
Kevin Carpenter,
Principal of Kennett High School
Dale Anderson,
Technology Director for Conway School District
Jason Robert,
Principal of Conway Elementary School
Virginia Schrader,
Director of MWV Career & Technical Center
