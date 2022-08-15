CONWAY — Three Redstone rsidents went before selectmen last Tuesday to complain about people living in tents in Redstone.
Rod Henry, Deb Lavoie and Dino Scaletti told selectmen that homeless people are apparently camping and littering in their neighborhood.
Henry said he has nothing against homeless people but their campfires are especially problematic this year because of the dry summer.
“There was one situation here two weeks ago where there was two tents right in the middle of the trail, with an open fire,” said Henry.
“We confronted two people. We did have a police officer. And he actually had the fire department go over and put the (campers’) fire out.”
He said after that, the people just moved 1,500 feet across the railroad tracks and started camping again. He said there’s signage saying no camping, but no one enforces it.
Scaletti added the camp is behind his house, and it “upsets him a little bit” particularly because he has grandchildren.
“They mess the damn place up,” said Scaletti. “They leave their trash all over the place. There’s still trash up there from (campers) a couple of years ago.”
Lavoie said the Conway police recently busted up a campsite where more than 16 Barbie boxes were found. Selectmen were given pictures of the Barbies.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey held up a photo-copied image of what appeared to be a naked Barbie doll. She asked if there were children in the campsite and was told that there aren’t.
“This is not good,” said Seavey. “Why would older adults be down there with naked Barbie dolls?”
Henry also said the campers steal shopping carts from Home Goods.
“It’s been a yearly thing,” said Henry, who wondered who sends the homeless people to Redstone.
Chairman David Weathers had the same question. He said when representatives from the Way Station appeared before them at their previous meeting, it was said that the Way Station provides homeless people with tents. He wondered if perhaps the Way Station was telling the homeless people where to camp.
Town Manager John Eastman said they could find out at their meeting on Aug. 16 when the Way Station is scheduled to come before the selectmen again to seek help applying for a grant.
The Way Station is based in the Lutheran Church of the Nativity, which is located on Grove Street in North Conway.
Pastor Nathan Hall said they tell homeless people to camp where they have the landowner’s permission. For instance, they encourage use of the White Mountain National Forest. He said Walmart is probably the reason Redstone is an attractive place for homeless due to bathroom access from 6 a.m-10 p.m.
“The whole issue does beg a broader question: What are homeless people supposed to do?” said Hall. “The National Forest is a long way from supplies and other help. ... If there is no friend to provide a site, homeless people can be in an untenable position,” he said.
Property owners can fill out a form with police to bar individuals from camping. If they do return after that, the campers can be arrested for trespassing.
Eastman said that if the land in question is public, the town could do something similar if people are lighting fires or littering.
But he said the land might belong to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust.
The Sun contacted USVLT Conservation Director Abby King, who said: “Staff and volunteers spend many hours a week on the ground at all of our preserves, including the Redstone Preserve. We haven’t found evidence of any campsites at this property recently.
But, she added, “There is a confusing mix of boundaries and landowners in the historic Redstone Quarry village area, so if someone is camping on or trashing state or town property then USVLT would not be able to do much about it. We will follow up on this ASAP to be sure that this isn’t happening on land trust property.”
King continued:, “I will say that when we have discovered campsites on USVLT preserves in the past, we never dismantle the camp or kick someone off before ensuring that they have somewhere else safe to live. Conservation is important but so is safe housing. Once we’re sure that the person is housed then we do all we can to clean up the site.”
Eastman said town welfare officer BJ Parker is “working diligently” to coordinate social service agencies on this issue. He said they are meeting this Tuesday to discuss what’s happening with homeless people in town.
“We have to recognize what’s going on at Redstone and find a way to fix that and mitigate it as best we can,” said Eastman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.