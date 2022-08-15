CONWAY — Kristen Sellers and her husband, Cory, just want some compassion and assistance. Interviewed outside their tent in Redstone last week, Kristen, 33, and Cory, 38, explained they were evicted by their former landlord, who they said wrongfully took about $5,000 from them when they were living in Whitefield. Things were improving until COVID hit and money became tight.
“So now we’re out here; we’ve been pretty much moved around by the cops.” said Kristen, “or other people who don’t want us on the land. ... This is like our fourth or fifth spot.”
With them was a little dog named Bella. A man who declined to be interviewed was occupying a smaller tent next to theirs. Cory added, “Every place we called won’t help us.” Later on, he said one exception was the Way Station.
According to its Facebook page, the Way Station, run out of the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in North Conway, offers “laundry, showers, P.O. box for identification, phones and phone cards, toiletries, emergency food, wellness calls and regular check-ins, advocacy and referrals to other services and resources.”
The Way Station is going before selectmen today to ask for help with a grant.
Cory and Kristen came south to the Mount Washington Valley because Cory had lined up jobs as a house painter, but they “fell through.” They’ve tried camping behind McDonald’s, TJ Maxx and North Conway Water Precinct land.
Now, they say they’re being “harassed” by a woman who tells them they’re “bums” and “junkies” who need to get out of Redstone.
They would like to find a shelter but say they haven’t found one that’s co-ed. As a married couple they would like to stay together.
Kristen says she hates being homeless. Her legs are covered in insect bites and even something as simple as keeping the phone charged is a struggle. They don’t know what they will do come winter.
Kristen said they’ve asked the police where they can set up their tent without bothering anyone but never got an answer.
Kristen explained she’s originally from Manchester but came to the North Country in 2017 to go to Friendship House, a rehab facility in Bethlehem, which is where she met Cory. They married in 2019.
They have four children between them, raging in age from 5 months old to 10 years old.
“A lot of people look at us like we’re bad people because we’re in recovery,” says Kristen. “And, you know, my mom and dad both live in Manchester. So our kids are with family. So we don’t really have really much of anybody around here.”
Cory added they don’t have family or friends to help them. They’d love to work but landing a job is difficult when you don’t have a fixed address or transportation.
Plus, Kristen said she has a felony charge from a couple years ago. The New Judicial Branch’s online portal shows Kristen has a felony drug possession charge that’s still pending and a warrant on a theft charge. She said she missed a court date on a charge alleging that she stole food from Walmart.
Cory, meanwhile, has his foot in a cast because he chipped a bone in a bike accident. But he said his leg is healing. He can do house painting and sheet rocking, while Kristen could work as an animal groomer or a housekeeper.
Kristen says they haven’t used opioids in years. They say a Medication Assisted Treatment program for opioid addiction along with staying away from addicts has helped them stay clean.
One thing they’ve noticed is the homeless population is growing. They say many people sleep in their cars in the back parking lot of Walmart. Cory says living expenses are escalating beyond many people’s ability to pay. “This country’s going to hell,” he said.
On Monday, a reporter found Kristen and Cory hanging out with a man they introduced as a homeless veteran named William Bruce Humphreys who has one leg. “He goes by Stumpy,” said Kristen.
Humphreys said he lost his leg after coming home from serving in Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada, which took place in 1983. He was in a military training exercise with the U.S. Army Rangers in Yakima, Wash., and the helicopter he was in crashed.
“I was stateside training, no Purple Heart,” said William.
Asked what other message they would like to tell the community, Kirsten and Cory said they just want to encourage people to do what they can to aid people in distress. They said even though they have little to give, they will share their extra food or blankets.
“You should always help the next person if you see somebody who needs it,” said Cory. “You could be saving somebody’s life.”
The Way Station’s pastor, Nathan Hall, said Kristen and Cory get mail at the Way Station.
If anyone wishes to donate to them, they can write a check made out to Kristen Sellers and send it to her at P.O. Box 1888, North Conway, NH 03860. Anyone who would be willing to help them get food/ supplies or offer Cory work can also email Kristen at ellianasmommy1157@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.