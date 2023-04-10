OSSIPEE — Two Maine men were indicted in Carroll County Superior Court last month for allegedly providing fentanyl to another man who later died of an overdose.
Cody Frye, 29, of Fryeburg, Maine, and Walter Peek-Antolin, 30, of Brownfield, Maine, have been charged with violating the controlled drug act and causing the death of a man named Joshua Smith. The indictments carry a possible life sentence.
A Carroll County grand jury handed up the indictments on March 17.
The indictments say the crime took place on July 29 in Conway. Both indictments read similarly. The one against Peek-Antolin reads in part that he “knowingly dispensed a controlled drug pursuant to N.H. RSA 318-B:2 which caused the death of another ... to wit: Walter J. Peek-Antolin dispensed fentanyl to Joshua Smith, and Smith subsequently injected that fentanyl, causing him to die from fentanyl toxicity.”
Conway Police Detective Richard Gaudreau’s probable cause statement said that on July 31 at around 8:43 a.m. police got a 911 call about a 35-year-old man’s suspected drug overdose at a residence on Washington Street. Police later identified the man as Smith, who was known to be a drug user. Drug paraphernalia was found near Smith’s body, along with Smith’s phone, police said.
According to Gaudreau, Smith’s phone contained a series of text messages with a person named Jess.
Gaudreau said based on the text messages, “I believe that ‘Jess’ and the decedent had been communicating to facilitate a drug transaction,” wrote Gaudreau.
The phone number for “Jess” came back to Peek-Antolin, who had been arrested for drugs before and has the nickname “Jess,” according to police.
Drug dealers and users have slang terms for the drugs, said Gaudreau. He said cocaine is sometimes called “pretty” or “snow” while fentanyl is sometimes called “brown” or “dirty.”
According to Gaudreau, Smith commented in one of the texts about the “dirty girl being a beast,” said Gaudreau.
After police got a search warrant for Peek-Antolin’s phone records, they were led to Frye as there were a series of texts between the three, Gaudreau said. Based on the texts, he said it appears Frye delivered the drugs from Peek-Antolin to Smith.
On July 29 at about 6 p.m., Frye sent Peek-Antolin a text stating he was at a traffic light at the intersection of East Main Street and Route 16. Peek-Antolin then texted Smith stating “he’s almost there, bro” meaning Frye was almost to Washington Street.
About 15 minutes later, Peek-Antolin texted Frye to see if he had met Smith, and Frye confirmed that he did.
Investigators reasoned that Frye would have headed from Fryeburg to Conway on East Main Street (Route 302) in his silver Chrysler 200 sedan. A local business’ surveillance camera placed the Chrysler traveling on East Main Street at 6:01 p.m.
Gaudreau noted it was at exactly the same time that Frye sent the text message to Peek-Antolin stating, “I’m at the light.’’
The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified Conway police on Sept. 29 that Smith’s cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.
On Oct. 7, Conway police interviewed Frye about Smith’s death. Frye initially denied knowing Smith. Then Gaudreau informed him of the text messages and the surveillance footage. “When confronted with this information, I noticed a clear change in Frye’s demeanor,” said Gaudreau.
“The tone of Frye’s voice and his facial expressions began to change. Frye ... started breathing heavily, and began wiping both hands on his thighs before asking to step outside for a minute to get some air. This abrupt change in Frye’s demeanor led me to believe that he was becoming increasingly nervous about his involvement in the investigation,” Gaudreau said.
He said Frye then went outside, paced the parking lot and smoked several cigarettes “before returning to the lobby to tell me that he wanted to end our conversation and speak with a lawyer.”
Both Peek-Antolin and Frye are being held without bail as “dangerous to the community.”
Peek-Antolin pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a dispositional conference set for June 7.
Frye has a status conference scheduled for May 17.
