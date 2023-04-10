OSSIPEE — Two Maine men were indicted in Carroll County Superior Court last month for allegedly providing fentanyl to another man who later died of an overdose.

Cody Frye, 29, of Fryeburg, Maine, and Walter Peek-Antolin, 30, of Brownfield, Maine, have been charged with violating the controlled drug act and causing the death of a man named Joshua Smith. The indictments carry a possible life sentence.

