OSSIPEE — A budget committee candidate asked Ossipee selectmen Monday if they were concerned about the governor's emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Selectmen didn't feel that subject was in their wheelhouse.
Meanwhile, the Union Leader newspaper says there are about a dozen bills filed in the House to curtail the governor's powers, but those bills don't seem to have support in the state Senate, the paper said.
Dallas Emery Jr. is running for budget committee and zoning board. The budget committee he faces Condict Billings for a vacant on-year term. The zoning board race is uncontested as there are three seats and three candidates, the others being James Rines and William Grover. The election is March 9.
Emery has been attending selectmen's meetings without wearing a mask. He often raises concerns about freedom, and Monday was no exception.
"Our governor ... is just saying, do this, do this, do this and we'll all get better," said Emery.
His opinion: "Open up the restaurants, open up the schools, open up everything because they haven't proven anything" about COVID being real.
During public input, he launched into a monologue, asking selectmen about the possible benefit of indomethacin on COVID patients; President Joe Biden's executive order on coronavirus vaccine certificates; and My Pillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell, who alleges there's proof of election irregularities.
Regarding Gov. Chris Sununu, Emery said he has objections to emergency orders that "tell him what to do" because Americans are "free people."
"If we keep going down the path we are going down, we are going to end up a socialist, communist country with everybody telling everybody what to do," said Emery, who also stated his wife thinks he's "going crazy."
Eventually, Selectman Jonathan Smith cut Emery off.
"From my perspective, those questions are way beyond the duties and responsibilities of a selectman," said Smith.
Former Rep. Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield), who films meetings for his Governmentoversite.com, said there were several bills filed in Concord to curtail the governor's emergency powers.
Smith said those bills need to go through the committee process.
The Union Leader's Kevin Landrigan reported Feb. 7 that there were 14 bills aimed at "altering" the power of the governor and or state agencies like DHHS. Among the pieces of proposed legislation Landrigan cited was HCR 2, which would terminate the state of emergency Sununu enacted because of COVID-19. In his report, Landrigan quoted former Republican House candidate Wendy Richardson as saying Sununu's mandates are "ridiculous."
"If any bills unacceptable to Sununu slip through the House, his safety valve could be the GOP-led Senate," said Landrigan. "Not a single senator has signed onto any of them."
The Sun asked if hypothetically Emery could write a petitioned article to ask town meeting voters to take a position on his cause.
Last year in Conway, Erik Corbett petitioned an article asking the town to support the idea of creating an independent commission to draw the state's political map. It passed 1,090-315.
The Sun asked the selectmen if, for example, Emery were able to convince voters to support sending a letter about his concerns to the governor, would they do it.
Smith said he wouldn't because it's not the selectmen's job.
"We are not charged to do that," he said. "We handle the prudential affairs of the town."
Town Administrator Matt Sawyer said it's too late to file a petitioned warrant article anyway.
Selectmen's chair Martha Eldridge said selectmen have never been asked to make a statement on any of those topics before.
Emery also said he was "a little concerned" that he wouldn't be able to attend town meeting without a mask.
Eldridge said as long as he keeps 6 feet away from everyone, he wouldn't have to wear a mask.
The other selectmen said he should contact Katy Meserve, the town moderator. They said the rules are up to her.
Meserve told the Sun in an email Tuesday that she has a meeting with selectmen scheduled for Feb. 16 and the town meeting rules will be discussed then.
"We will consider options and make a decision at that time," said Meserve.
A candidates night organized by Town Clerk Kellie Skehan, will be held March 1 at town hall at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.