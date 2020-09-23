CONWAY — The non-profit Mount Washington Observatory celebrated its Seek the Peak participants and the 20th anniversary of the event by raising nearly 300 story flags from the summit tower as the sun rose Monday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the observatory’s longstanding hike-a-thon was turned into a virtual event with dedicated participants encouraged to create a Seek the Peak story flag to fly from the summit in a vibrant and inspiring commemorative display.
Hikers rose to the challenge as did the nimble fingers of volunteers Jan Basch and Karen Franke, who stitched strands of flags into an epic kaleidoscope of color and memories.
Due to the pandemic, the event to reveal the flags was kept to a small group of Obs staff, who traveled to the summit by van, arriving just before sunrise on a beautiful morning with light winds averaging 12 mph and temperatures just above freezing.
As the sun rose, the staff used a pulley system to hoisted the lines of flags from the observation deck to the top of the summit tower. Coincidentally, it happened to be World Peace Day.
"It was truly an amazing morning and so special to finally hoist the flags that so many sent in with so much sentiment," said Obs Brand Manager Krissy Fraser.
"We are so thankful to our Seek the Peak and MWO friends who shared their stories with us, and we will look forward to a time in the future when we can raise the flags on the summit again with our STP family alongside us," she said.
The hike-a-thon raises a significant portion of MWO's annual budget to support its work in weather observation, education and research atop Mount Washington. Not only are participants encouraged to climb Mount Washington, they are also motivated to seek their own peak which many did. Seek the Peak 2021 dates will be announced soon at mountwashington.org.
Seek the Peak was made possible with support from Oboz Footwear, Eastern Mountain Sports, The Mt. Washington Auto Road with additional sponsors including Martini Northern, First Light, White Mountain Oil, Mason & Mason Insurance, Delta Dental and WMWV 93.5.
Mount Washington Observatory is a private, non-profit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create the Earth's weather and climate.
Since 1932, the Observatory has been monitoring the elements from its weather station on the summit of Mount Washington, using this unique site for scientific research and educational outreach. For more information, call (800) 706-0432 or visit MountWashington.org.
