CONWAY — Saturday’s nor'easter, which pummeled the central part of the state, particularly Rochester and Wakefield, with wet, heavy snow, brought a foot of white stuff to places like Bretton Woods and Pinkham Notch, while falling as rain on much of the lower elevations of the Mount Washington Valley.
WMUR reported that Mount Washington received 17.9 inches of snow, Gorham, 15 inches; Randolph, 14.4 inches; Strafford, 14 inches; Pinkham Notch, 12.2 inches; and Wolfeboro, 11.7 inches.
Last weekend's storm knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers across the state, according to Eversource and the N.H. Electric Cooperative. Locally, it was Fryeburg, Maine, that bore the brunt of the high winds that the storm brought with it.
As of 8:45 a.m., Monday Central Maine Power said 1,330 of its 2,313 Fryeburg customers were without power and that many wouldn't see electricity restored until Wednesday night.
“Fryeburg has been hit hard with outages, despite the relatively minor snowfall amounts,” said Town Manager Katie Haley.
She said Fryeburg Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne and his crew "have done a great job of making sure there is no interruption in emergency responses. Many people have shifted their schedules to help out and ensure that we have 24-hour dispatch coverage. It is good to have such a dedicated group of employees.”
Haley said Fryeburg Academy was open Monday but Molly Ockett School was closed.
MSAD 72 Superintendent Jay Robinson said Monday: “Power is out throughout most of the district, including at New Suncook Elementary School and Molly Ockett. We had to cancel school for today and will see what happens with efforts to restore power by tomorrow.”
Conway saw little snow Saturday.
“North Conway received .86 inches of precipitation, mostly as rain, in the 24-hour period (from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday),” said local cooperative weather observer Ed Bergeron of North Conway.
“We had a peak wind gust of 32 mph with sustained gusts of over 25 mph at the end of the storm Saturday night,” he said.
There was, however, a little drama Saturday afternoon when guests of the Holiday Inn Express in North Conway had to be evacuated because of a fire in one of the rooms.
North Conway Fire Department Chief Pat Preece said the cause of the fire, which broke out in Room 130 on the first floor, is still under investigation. No one was injured. Damage was contained to the room and contents. He said the room and adjoining rooms sustained water damage from the sprinkler system activating.
Guests were moved to the nearby Green Granite Inn, which is owned by the same company.
“When we arrived, everyone was standing outside in the rain. They were moved to the Green Granite,” said Preece.
Calls placed to both the Holiday Inn Express and the Green Granite for an update were not returned by press time Monday.
Carroll County Sheriff's Lt. Mike Santuccio said the storm touched all of Carroll County but the southern part was hardest hit and "police and fire units were extremely busy.”
From noon Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office took the following number of calls: 71 trees and wires down; 28 vehicles off the roadway; and 15 motor vehicle accidents,.
The Eversource outage map showed a smattering of small outage clusters in Albany, Eaton, Conway and Tamworth. However, in Wakefield, 624 out of 4,136 customers were without power.
NHEC listed no outages in Conway. In Effingham, 100 percent of its 131 customers were without power. In Ossipee, 78 of Eversource's 3,246 customers lost power while 55 out of NHEC's 1,051 customers were without power.
Jay Broccolo, weather observer/meteorologist for the Mount Washington Observatory, said the 6,288-foot summit saw a peak gust of 104 mph from the northwest.
He said the snow became increasingly intense as the day progressed, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday evening.
The snow was hailed at Bretton Woods and Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center as a nice start to the season.
“After receiving 13 inches of snow Saturday, we opened Sunday, and we are now open seven days a week,” Great Glen cross-country ski instructor Sue Wemyss said Monday. “We have 13 kilometers of groomed skiing and 42 kilometers of backcountry snowshoeing of our 45k network."
Ellen Chandler, executive director of Jackson Ski Touring, said the center received snow at Prospect Farm up Carter Notch Road and was grooming with its smaller machinery there, as well as the Woodchuck Fields near the Eagle Mountain House trails and at a loop on the Airport Trail near the Wave.
“We have skate grooming at Prospect and we have rolled the terrain at the Woodchuck. It’s a nice first day of skiing,” Chandler said Monday.
Bretton Woods had four trails and two lifts operating Monday.
Ben Wilcox, general manager and president of Cranmore Mountain Resort, said the resort opened for its 83rd season Friday and although the precipitation fell as rain on most of the lower parts of the mountain, skiers and riders did enjoy skiing on the three open trails. The snow tubing park, had two lanes open.
“We did get a dusting of snow on the upper part of the mountain," Wilcox said. "Our plan is that with good snowmaking temperatures, we can be skiing off the top this weekend when we reopen."
Meanwhile, both King Pine in Madison and Black Mountain in Jackson have announced Dec. 18 openings.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.