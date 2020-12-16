CONWAY — The next election isn’t too far off, according to town and school officials, who are already planning where and how to hold deliberative sessions in March and subsequent town voting in April.
Town Moderator Deb Fauver has already reached out to selectmen and the school board, hoping to get the ball rolling on choosing a venue.
“I hate to ask, but the April 2021 Town and School elections need a home Fauver wrote to them Nov. 9. “It is up to selectmen to find that home. But I wanted to give you a heads up that the town clerk (Louise Inkell) and I are of the option that the town garage is not a reasonable location. My suggestion to selectmen will be to consider asking you about Pine Tree Elementary for April 2021."
Fauver also suggested to selectmen that they enter into a long-term agreement with the SAU "so that we aren’t doing this dance every time we have an election.”
At Monday’s meeting of the Conway School Board, Superintendent Kevin Richard shared some ideas.
“My thought is that that we could still have it in person, the deliberative in March at the high school, probably in the gymnasium, socially distanced,” he said.
“I can talk to Kevin Carpenter (KHS principal) and Neal Weaver (athletic director at Kennett) to figure out how many people we would be able to have if we give people chairs out on the floor, and in the bleachers," Richard said. "I would guess we could probably fit a few hundred people, socially distanced, and we haven't had near that for the deliberative portion.”
There is a House Bill 1129, which offers different options for deliberative sessions, according to Richard.
“The bigger question is the April (6) vote,” he said, “and we'll have to probably take a look at that in January, to see if we want to house that at the high school.”
School board member Randy Davison said: “I'm OK with the gym idea due to the numbers that do come out."
He pointed out in recent years, fewer than 100 people have attended the deliberative school meetings held in the 500-seat Loynd Auditorium at KHS.
“What if turnout is larger than expected and what if people don’t feel safe attending?” his school board colleague Jess Whitelaw asked. “How we going to address those things?"
“Safety is a personal choice,” Richard replied. “So for deliberative, you have to have a body and if there's a voting body, they have to be, more than likely, present, because you can't verify who's on the other end of the phone voting.”
He said that if turnout is large, they could "extend it into the cafeteria for another 50 people, you'd have to stream it in there.”
In 2021, just one election is scheduled, the annual voting portion of town and school meeting in April under SB 2.
In 2020, there were four: the presidential primary Feb. 11, followed by town meeting elections in the spring; the Sept. 8 state primary election; and the Nov. 3 general election.
In 2022, elections will comprise the April town/school vote; the September state primary; and the November midterm election.
And after just one election in 2023, four will be scheduled for 2024.
Fauver is recommending that the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School be used in 2024 for the presidential primary and the presidential elections.
