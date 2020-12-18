Conway officials see the potential for a large turnout at next year’s town and school meetings due to budget increases and the short-term rental controversy, and have been seeking ways to hold the deliberative sessions safely next spring. Town Moderator Deb Fauver was in favor of the Kennett High School gym as a venue. Town Manager Tom Holmes mentioned HB 1129, which provides for holding a virtual town meeting online, followed by drive-thru voting. One problem he saw was the mandatory first warrant article, “Are you in favor of this new procedure?” If that fails, all the warrant articles fail. Holmes suggested selectmen look for a large venue, and the board voted to ask the school district if the gym could be used.
This week’s TeleTalk question: Would you rather hold town meeting online or at the high school gym?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
