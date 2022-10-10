CONCORD — It's back, but perhaps not for long.
A bill to legalize and regulate short-tern rentals throughout New Hampshire that went to interim study in the spring is on tap to be discussed by the House Municipal and County Government Committee on Tuesday.
The title of SB 249 is “Prohibiting planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals."
The House Municipal and County Government committee had voted 17-2 to put the bill in interim study in mid-April after a comment period April 7 that drew many residents from the Mount Washington Valley.
The committee will discuss the bill today starting at 10 a.m. The committee has one local member, state Rep. John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro).
The proceeding will be live streamed on the internet.
The bill’s prime sponsors are state Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) and members of the Commerce Committee, which includes Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
The Sun asked both senators last week what might happen to SB 249 once it gets to the committee.
"It's dead," said Bradley last Friday, adding he has no intention of reintroducing the bill.
Bradley explained that for SB 249 to return, someone would have to file it as a brand-new bill next session, with a new number. At that point, a new slate of lawmakers will be in office.
If re-elected, Bradley said he would wait and see what happens with two short-term rental cases from Conway and the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct before considering sponsoring more legislation on STRs.
State Rep. Rosemarie Rung (D-Merrimack), a member of the House Municipal and County Government Committee, spoke to the Sun at length about the bill last Saturday.
"On Tuesday, we're just deciding if it's worthwhile to recommend it be filed again," said Rung, adding that she opposes the bill.
'"I really believe a lot in local control," she said.
Rung said communities should have discretion about how they manage their short-term rentals. She said lawmakers elected Nov. 8 will have the opportunity to refile similar bills if they wish to.
French said he wasn't sure what would happen with the bill but that interim study is where lawmakers attempt to fix a bill. Interim study is also a "polite way" to dispose of an unpopular bill.
French said perhaps the House committee put it in interim study to "spare my feelings and get rid of it."
French, who is running for a seat on the Executive Council, said today's discussion on the bill could take 10 minutes or go on for hours.
He doesn't plan on attending.
"I don't know if anything is going to come of it or not," said French, adding that he thought the bill was pretty good as written. "I'll let them figure it out."
French said eventually the bill could come out to the House floor for a vote and if the House makes changes, it would go back to the Senate and off to the governor.
SB 249, which passed in the Senate in February, would prohibit towns from banning STRs by zoning. It adds that towns could regulate STRs with ordinances regarding parking, noise, sanitation, health and safety. Towns may also require STRs to be registered and inspected.
Committee members in April added an amendment from state Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) to exempt Kearsarge Lighting Precinct, which is in court saying that STRs there must be owner-occupied.
House Municipal and County Government committee consists of chair Tom Dolan (R-Londonderry). Other members of the Municipal and County Government Committee are Vice Chair Tony Piemonte (R-Sandown), MacDonald, Richard Tripp (R-Derry), Joseph Guthrie (R-Hampstead), Richard Lascelles (R-Litchfield), Everett McBride (R-Salem), Charles Melvin (R-Newton), Paul Ayer (R-Raymond) and Diane Pauer (R-Brookline), Jim Maggiore (D-North Hampton), Susan Treleaven (D-Dover), Julie Gilman (D-Exeter), Laurel Stavis (D-West Lebanon), Latha Mangipudi (D-Nashua), Ivy Vann (D-Peterborough), Patrica Klee (D-Nashua), Eric Gallager (D-Concord) and Rosemarie Rung (D-Merrimack).
