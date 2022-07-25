EFFINGHAM — A fast-moving but damaging microburst hit Effingham with a vengeance last Thursday evening, toppling hundreds of trees and destroying property. According to Eversource, the storm knocked out power to over 700 customers in the area.
Effingham Fire Chief JT Harmon said the storm was quick but damaging, taking only about 15 minutes to wreak havoc in the Province Lake area.
"It was a quick done and over storm," said Harmon, adding, "There was significant damage with trees down, lines down and poles broken."
The National Weather Service on weather.gov defines a microburst as a "localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter.
"Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening," the weather service said.
Harmon said felled trees destroyed a home on Province Lake Road and another on Town House Road. Trees also fell on a couple of vehicles, he said.
The National Weather Service determined there were 80 mph winds in the area.
The storm knocked out power in Effingham for about 24 hours before it was restored. Harmon said he wanted to give a "shout out" to work crews from Eversource, Spectrum, and Evans Brothers LLC, the Effingham's contracted highway department.
'Everybody involved just came together and made short work of everything," said Harmon, adding hundreds of trees in Effingham fell.
Eversource Media Relations Manager WilliamHinkle described the storm's impact and Eversource's response in an email Monday.
"On Thursday evening, as a storm cell with a 60-mile track packing winds up to 80 miles per hour and above made its way eastward through the state and into Maine, we had approximately 744 customers in Effingham lose power," said Hinkle.
"This storm brought down hundreds of trees, causing significant damage at nearly 40 locations on the system in the Effingham area. We had more than 65 line and tree crews working in the center Effingham area and restored power to the majority of customers by Friday evening, with small number of remaining customers restored on Saturday."
Red Cross was called in to help anyone who was displaced.
"Our volunteers are working with local authorities to assess damage and help impacted residents by ensuring their immediate needs for food, clothing and shelter are met," said Red Cross Northern New England on Facebook.
"Additionally, we’re canteening for fire and EMS crews, bringing several cases of water, Gatorade and snacks to the scene so first responders can focus on relief efforts. Shout-out to everyone involved for the collaboration and team effort."
Route 153 did not reopen until Monday morning, said Harmon, adding that a lot of people disobeyed the "road closed" barriers and a lot of traffic control equipment was broken. Phone and internet lines were further damaged when drivers ran them over. He added that doing so also puts road and utility workers and firefighters at risk. Lines are not safe to touch even if the power is out.
"'Road closed' signs are up for a reason," he said.
The town is asking FEMA and state emergency management for financial relief to reimburse the town for costs associated with personnel who worked during the storm, fuel other such costs.
"There's still some minor cleanup going on at this point," Harmon said Monday morning.
On Monday, the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of New Hampshire and parts of Maine, expiring at 8 p.m.. as a cold front blew in. Winds of 65 mph were likely to develop in that area and quarter-sized hail and even tornadoes were possible, it said.
