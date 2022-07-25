EFFINGHAM — A fast-moving but damaging microburst hit Effingham with a vengeance last Thursday evening, toppling hundreds of trees and destroying property. According to Eversource, the storm knocked out power to over 700 customers in the area.

Effingham Fire Chief JT Harmon said the storm was quick but damaging, taking only about 15 minutes to wreak havoc in the Province Lake area.

