MEREDITH — Despite warnings that the frigid weather is not safe for extended exposure Friday into Saturday, outdoor activities in the state are going forward in some cases, though have been canceled in others, as the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning from 10 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Temperatures were expected to begin warming later today and return to more seasonable temperatures on Sunday.
People experiencing homelessness in the bitter cold were told Friday at a news conference to call 211 for information about shelters and warming stations.
In North Conway, The Way Station, a resource center for the housing insecure, posted to its Facebook page on Friday: “As the sub-zero temperatures sets in, we want to encourage as many as possible to seek shelter with family members, friends, or contact or Cold Weather Emergency Response at (603) 960-1438.”
One event that has not been canceled is the New England Pond Hockey Classic in Meredith.
The puck dropped on the first round Friday morning and is expected to run through Sunday.
Organizers posted a notice at pondhockeyclassic.com that players should not play with any exposed skin, need to wear dry layers of wool and asks them to keep an eye on each other for signs of frostbite.
Emergency services will be available at the event, which has been relocated from Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee to Lake Waukewan in western Meredith because of a lack of ice on the Big Lake.
Ski areas also modified their plans for Friday primarily but some with plans to be open both Friday and Saturday included Loon in Lincoln, Waterville Valley, Gunstock in Gilford, Dartmouth Skiway in Lyme and Ragged Mountain in Danbury.
Cannon in Franconia closed Friday and will be open today but with no lift access available to the summit.
Pats Peak in Henniker canceled night skiing for Friday night. All school groups had canceled for the day Friday, but normal operations are set to resume today.
Bretton Woods canceled its treetop zipline tours for both Friday and Saturday.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation moved all its youth programs from Saturday to Sunday when the weather is expected to return to more normal conditions.
Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway closed its tubing and Mountain Adventure Park Friday evening. There will be no night skiing tonight but during the day Saturday, lifts will be open.
Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch said they were closing tubing operations Friday and Saturday and its cross-country ski operations are to be determined.
Meanwhile, the Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest, set for Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5, was going on as planned in the North Conway area.
The National Weather Service’s wind chill warning in New Hampshire was in effect from 10 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday. It reads:
• WHAT … Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
• WHERE…Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
• WHEN … From 10 a.m. Friday morning to 1 p.m. EST Saturday.
• IMPACTS … Frostbite and hypothermia are likely if precautions are not taken. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS … Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat.
Keep pets indoors if possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.