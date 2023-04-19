CONWAY — Conway Public Library Trustees are still being lobbied about a book titled, “You Know, Sex,” being shelved in the children’s room but which a group of concerned parents wants to be moved to a different part of the library.
Meanwhile, a library committee has determined that the book should stay where it is, in the children’s room.
On March 21, after a Bartlett woman publicized the fact that “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things,” by Cory Silverberg was in the newly renovated children’s room at the library, nearly two dozen residents came to air their feelings to trustees. Most of the attendees wanted the book put in the adult section and some described it as pornographic. Others defended keeping it as a sex education resource.
At the meeting, Library Director David Smolen said it was a staff decision where to shelve the book.
Afterwards, written complaints from several citizens triggered a review by a committee consisting of Smolen, children’s librarian Tessa Narducci and Fryeburg, Maine, librarian Jen Spofford. The committee stated its findings in a report posted to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
The upshot is the committee felt the book should stay where it is.
“As a matter of professional cataloging rules and standards, it would be inappropriate to place materials in a section of the library that is not the intended audience of the item,” it concluded. “As we can see from worldcat.org, almost no libraries place this item in an adult section as the intended audience are not adults. This book is appropriate for parents to review with their kids together. The most common place parents visit is the Children’s Room. That being the case, if we want parents to discover the book the best place to keep it is in the Children’s Room.”
Committee members said they read the book and relied on reviews from The New York Times, Kirkus Review, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and an unnamed health-care provider.
On Tuesday, the library trustees met at their first meeting since March and the election. Jeanne Wright and Corey Genest are new board members. Genest was absent. Trustees chose James Cousins to be chair, replacing Julie Laracy, who remains on the board.
During the meeting, when asked about the book, Smolen said the committee’s report would be sent to the petitioner, meaning the people who wrote the complaint.
“It’s explained to them that if they don’t agree with the findings of the staff report, they can appeal it to the board,” said Smolen. “They have not done so.”
Nearly an hour later, and while the board was discussing another matter, resident Nancy Plante asked that she be allowed to speak. She had thought the meeting started at 5 p.m. but it started at 4 p.m.
Plante was among those seeking to have the book shelved in a different part of the library, like a teen section. There is a young adult section on the main floor of the library, while the children’s room is downstairs.
The board told her public comment time was over. “You’re being disrespectful,” Trustee Jason Cicero said.
Plante, who apologized several times, said a lot of parents couldn’t make the meeting because they were down in Concord for a legislative hearing on the parental bill of rights bill and she was speaking for them.
Eventually, the board let her speak, and Plante expressed her hope that they could end the conflict amicably.
“We don’t want to fight, we don’t want everybody, you know, going back and forth,” said Plante. “We want to compromise.”
Trustee Julie Laracey told Plante two people made formal written complaint and email instructions were sent to them.
Cousins suggested to Plante that they ask to be put on the meeting agenda. “We greatly appreciate when the public does participate in the meetings,” said Cousins.
In related news, Smolen asked trustees to adopt a draft Freedom To Read statement that he said would affirm the “core values of libraries,” which include “free speech” and opposition to censorship “in all its forms.”
Trustees chose to hold off until they could have a full board. Trustees Corey Genest and Kathy Bennett were absent.
Smolen also asked the board to send a letter to The Conway Daily Sun asking the Sun not to do satirical April Fools Day stories about the library again.
This year. in its traditional spoof edition on April 1, along with 10 other pages of fake news, the Sun published one about the library hosting “Woke Week” events that included setting up a tent village for illegal aliens on its lawn and other farcical events. It also included a photoshopped image of Smolen in drag reading to children as a riff on the “Drag Queen Story Hour” controversy of a few years ago.
Smolen said the Woke Week article appeared online March 31 and wasn’t taken down until April 3 and in the meantime was interspersed with legitimate news.
“In this age of misinformation, I really feel this was irresponsible on their part,” said Smolen adding that as a result the library got “abusive phone calls” and an “absurd” right to know law request demanding correspondence between the Sun and the library about the article. As both Smolen and the Sun explained, there was no such correspondence.
The trustees took no immediate action.
“I want to take it seriously and have a broader discussion with the board when the opportunity presents itself,” said Cousins. “I appreciate you sharing the severity and the scope of unintended consequences.”
Trustees next meet May 16. The agenda has not been finalized, Smolen said.
