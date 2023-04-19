The freedom to read is guaranteed by the Constitution and is essential to our democracy. The Conway Public Library is committed to facilitating access to constitutionally protected information, without censorship or scrutiny. In a democratic society, free and open access to information gives people the resources necessary to participate in the political process and strive towards self-improvement. Individuals must be sufficiently knowledgeable to make informed decisions. Libraries provide their users with necessary information through a wide selection of materials from varying points of view. By collecting, organizing, and disseminating human expression in all its recorded formats, libraries are our society’s most visible commitment to free speech, self-education, and self-government.
As members of a profession committed to the free and equitable access of information, librarians have a profound responsibility to give validity to the freedom to read by avoiding limits on the range and variety of inquiry and expression on which our democracy and our culture depend. We believe that free communication is essential to the preservation of a free society.
Because of this belief, the Library will not infringe upon any individual’s freedom to read, and will continue to provide access to information without judgment or unnecessary barriers.
The Library recognizes and firmly protects a parent’s right to choose, without interference, what information is appropriate for their own children. We enthusiastically encourage and provide resources for parents to actively engage with their children in their reading and learning. Therefore, the use and access of library materials by minors is solely the responsibility of each minor’s legal guardian.
In accordance with the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, the Conway Public Library and its Board of Trustees affirm that all libraries are forums for information and ideas, and that the following basic principles shall guide its services to patrons and the community:
● Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views or those contributing to their creation.
● Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.
● Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibilities to provide information and enlightenment.
● Libraries should cooperate with all persons and groups concerned with resisting abridgement of free expression and free access to ideas.
● A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because of origin, age, background, or views.
● Libraries which make exhibit spaces and meeting rooms available to the public they serve should make such facilities available on an equitable basis, regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of individuals or groups requesting their use.
