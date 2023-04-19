The freedom to read is guaranteed by the Constitution and is essential to our democracy. The Conway Public Library is committed to facilitating access to constitutionally protected information, without censorship or scrutiny. In a democratic society, free and open access to information gives people the resources necessary to participate in the political process and strive towards self-improvement. Individuals must be sufficiently knowledgeable to make informed decisions. Libraries provide their users with necessary information through a wide selection of materials from varying points of view. By collecting, organizing, and disseminating human expression in all its recorded formats, libraries are our society’s most visible commitment to free speech, self-education, and self-government.

As members of a profession committed to the free and equitable access of information, librarians have a profound responsibility to give validity to the freedom to read by avoiding limits on the range and variety of inquiry and expression on which our democracy and our culture depend. We believe that free communication is essential to the preservation of a free society.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.