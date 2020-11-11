CONWAY — For the first time since World War II, students in the Conway School District won't take part in the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Program, which introduces kids in grades 1-6 to skiing one afternoon a week in winter.
School and club officials explored a variety of avenues to try to continue it, but ultimately concerns for students' health amid the COVID-19 pandemic won out.
Superintendent Kevin Richard dropped the bomb at Monday's school board meeting.
“I want to share with you that I've been working with the elementary school principals in Conway, and we have met with ESSC folks over the past three or four weeks," he said. "But we feel it's in the best interest to postpone (the junior program) for the year.
“These are tough decisions," Richard said. "These are tough times that you have to make these decisions. We are trying to look out for the best interest of the kids and keeping the kids in school, and I think that's No. 1.”
Principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School in Center Conway, Jason Robert of Conway Elementary School in Conway Village and Danielle Nutting of John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway sent letters Monday to families outlining the decision not to take part in the ski program this winter.
“The ESSC board and Cranmore Mountain Resort were very open-minded to a variety of scenarios and options to try to bring COVID-safe junior ski program this year,” they wrote.
“However, the Conway School District administration collectively determined that, at this time, participation in the ESSC ski program poses safety concerns that are not in the best interest of our students or our community.
“In this unique year, some decisions, albeit unfavorable at times, are necessary," they wrote. "To say that this was a difficult decision is an understatement, as we wholeheartedly believe in the benefits that ESSC and outdoor winter experiences bring to the children in our community.”
The letter detailed factors that led to the decision. They included: the necessary use of volunteers who are not currently part of a student’s school day; the necessarily shared use of warming stations and public bathrooms; transportation to and from the mountain; teaching children to ski while maintaining physical distancing; potential exposure to the public and visitors to our community; supervision of students in an off-site, public place; and maintaining safety and sanitation protocols when off-site.
“It is our goal to continue to provide face-to-face instruction for elementary-aged children in Conway; therefore, it is critical that we avoid potential additional risks, such as off-site activities at this time,” the principals wrote.
Founded in 1935, the Eastern Slope Ski Club is “a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of skiing," according to its website, easternslopeskiclub.org.
"The primary program of the ESSC is the Junior Ski Program, with over 400 volunteers and the support of countless businesses provides skiing and snowboarding opportunities for over 1,500 elementary school children in the Mount Washington Valley," it says.
ESSC President Mark Porter told the Sun on Tuesday: “Conway’s elementary school choosing not to participate is disappointing to us. We did try to remove the obstacles. As a club, we are disappointed."
He added: “We will still have the junior ski program with Jackson (Grammar School), Josiah Bartlett (Elementary School in Bartlett), Madison Elementary School, Freedom Elementary School and Northeast (Woodlands Chartered Public School in Conway) — just not the Conway elementary schools."
The Eastern Slope Ski Club runs its junior program at Attitash and Bear Notch Ski Touring Center in Bartlett, Black Mountain and Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson, Cranmore Resort and Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Center in North Conway and King Pine Ski Area in East Madison. ESSC offers downhill skiing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing.
Porter said that one of the things they suggested Madison do is, "instead of starting with grades 1-6 right off bat, that they send grades 4-6 for three weeks with the older kids, then go to next grades down (grades 3-1) and just do three-week sessions — still nine or 10 weeks total, but just reduce it.”
Richard said the Conway principals still plan to offer the Cougars (Conway), Falcons (John Fuller) and Pandas (Pine Tree) a taste of winter recreation.
“Whether it's at Whitaker Woods or right outside of John Fuller, whether it's out here (behind Kennett Middle School), snowshoeing and Nordic skiing, we aren't stopping some of the things that we value," he said.
“Conway really wanted to maintain a school bubble wherever we went and as soon as you go to the mountain, it’s not as easily maintained,” Porter said. He added he had heard from a few parents who were disappointed by the decision.
The Eastern Slope Ski Club will hold its 50th annual ski sale this weekend, which benefits the Junior Ski Program (see related story).
Reporter Tom Eastman contributed to this story.
