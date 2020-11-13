The Conway School District announced this week that for the first time since World War II, students at the three elementary schools in Conway won’t be taking part in the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Program due to COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns. In a letter sent home to families, principals at Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller and Pine Tree schools outlined such concerns as having to share use of the warming stations and bathrooms with the public at local ski areas; supervision of students in an off-site, public place; and teaching kids to ski while maintaining social distancing. Some parents were not happy with the decision, school officials said. And elementary schools in Bartlett, Jackson and Madison are going ahead with participation in the program.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you agree with Conway schools’ decision not to participate in the Junior Ski Program?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
