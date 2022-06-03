First responders and a damaged commercial semi truck sit on the village side at the Jackson Covered Bridge on Wednesday afternoon. According to Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, the driver tried to go through the bridge, then backed out. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
This photo of the inside of the Jackson Covered Bridge shows the structural damage inflicted by a semi truck Wednesday. (JACKSON POLICE PHOTO)
JACKSON — The Jackson Covered Bridge, which was closed after a semi truck smacked into it Wednesday, is expected to be reopened today (June 3), the police chief said.
At about 1 p.m. police got a report that a commercial vehicle had struck or damaged the bridge.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said he and Officer Marty Bourque secured the scene. “Officer Bourque made contact with the driver of a full-size freightliner semi-truck (minus the box), and I performed a damage assessment,” Perley said.
“Upon examination of the bridge, it appeared there was substantial structural damage to the face or fascia of the village side of the bridge,” Chief Perley said.
“The Jackson building inspector, Jackson Fire and the state Department of Transportation and state police truck units (Troop G) were notified and responded,” he added.
The driver, Brendan D. White, 37, of Fort Worth, Texas, was charged by Jackson police with “overweight vehicle on a bridge” and “traffic sign violation,” which have fines in excess of $500.
He was given a ride to a local bus station and is returning to Texas.
Perley said state police took the vehicle out of service for multiple violations. The truck was towed from the scene by Crowell’s towing.
On Thursday, NH DOT bridge personnel said they will have structural repairs completed to the point where they will open the bridge to traffic by the end of Friday, and “cosmetic repairs” will follow.
