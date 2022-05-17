JACKSON — The cuts have been made, and it looks like Bartlett and Jackson can share some similar school resources.
At the annual Jackson School Meeting, voters elected to cut the proposed 2022-23 operating budget by $100,000 on March 3. Citizens also voted down a $250,000 article tto expand Jackson Grammar School to include pre-kindergarten space.
Jackson was looking at 12 full-time equivalent employees. The K-6 school has 44 students. One full-time position was as a media specialist.
“Historically, Jackson has shared that resource with Bartlett,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “It was 100 percent paid for in Bartlett and then 20 percent was paid for out of that 100 percent here in Jackson.” You could only have a library media specialist in Jackson if overseen by a certified person, he said.
Principal Gayle Dembowski said the position is currently open, and Bartlett needed the library media specialist full-time at its school, something it has done with the technology teaching position, which Jackson previously shared at a 40 percent full-time equivalent rate.
Dembowski recommended that to attract someone to the position the two positions should be combined.
At the April meeting, Richard said administrators met with board members to explore where the $100,000 would come from.
“I tried not to take any money from any area that would impact students or staff,” Dembowski said as she outlined cuts that included, under supplies and creative learning, $585; health services, a 50 percent nurse position reduced to a 20 percent or one day per week, saving $18,000; under improvement of instruction area, where Dembowski had proposed to combine the library and technology positions, she changed the full-time position to what was there before, a savings of $76,626; strategy planning, going from $10,000 to $5,000; contracted services under maintenance and grounds (concrete flooring for the pavilion and sealing of all of the driveways), $10,000 cut.
Funds need to be added back in to contract for technology support and $11,000 for the one-day-a-week library media specialist.
“All of those changes resulted in $100,000 coming out of our budget to meet the will of the voters,” said Dembowski.
“Thank you, Gayle, I know that was a lot of work,” said Genn Anzaldi, board chair, who moved to accept the reductions. It was unanimously approved by the board.
At the May 3 joint Jackson and Bartlett school board meeting, JBES Principal Joe Yahna spoke about sharing services with Jackson.
“The library media position here that had been made full time, that's really scheduled as a ful- time here,” he said. “I don't have the capacity to sort of share that right now. The nurse position I do and the technology position, I reluctantly can, if needed. What I said to Gayle was, ‘Yeah, we want to be good neighbors, and we want to help as much as we can. So if you need our technology and if we're gonna go share that, if that helps, I can do that."
“I was trying to be creative and combining the library media position with the technology position and creating a new position thinking that I could have attracted a good candidate that way,” Demboski said. “But the town saw it as with your enrollment, you're adding another full-time position — that's not fiscally responsible, go back and look at sharing with Bartlett because that worked for both schools in the past and we would like to look at that again.”
“But they were unaware of changes that have happened," Anzaldi said, "that we weren't sharing as much so because they only attend (the annual district) meeting. “They're not at all the meetings and hearing the discussions and creative resources that we’re trying to come up with. I’m just doing due diligence by asking (what services the towns can share).”
