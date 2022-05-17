JACKSON — With the deadline looming in June 2024 for towns to notify Conway if they are opting out of the next 20-year tuition agreement, the Jackson School Board voted unanimously Monday to create a school options committee.
The committee will be led by members Darlene Ference and Kate Fournier and also include Jackson citizens.
This comes on the heels of the Bartlett School Board voting to look into creating its own SAU.
The last 20-year tuition contract between Conway and sending towns Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth for students to attend Kennett High School, began July 1, 2007.
Sending towns that are opting out must give notification in the 17th year of the contract. The agreement is set to expire June 30, 2027.
“We’re not looking to leave Kennett,” Jerry Dougherty of the Jackson board said at last Thursday’s SAU 9 Board meeting. “We want to make sure we’ve done all our homework when we meet as a community,”
The Jackson and Bartlett school boards held a joint meeting May 3 at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. One topic on the agenda was “Bartlett/Jackson SAU option,” which Bartlett’s Scott Grant asked for.
“At our last meeting (in April),” Grant said, “I brought up the concept of the possibility of leaving SAU 9, not because we don’t like Kevin (Richard, superintendent), Kadie (Wilson, assistant superintendent) and Pam (Stimpson, director of special services), but twofold, educationally and financially.
He added: “Bartlett pays a very large amount based upon our equalized evaluation numbers. It’s almost $400,000 to SAU 9. … It’s not unheard of for a town the size of Bartlett with under 300 kids to have its own superintendent and financial director."
Grant, who later that night at the Bartlett School Board meeting got his colleagues to form a committee to look at the town's SAU options, wanted Jackson to de aware of what Bartlett was thinking.
Anzaldi, Ference and Jackson Grammar Principal Gayle Dembowski attended the joint board meeting.
“I know we're putting together a committee to look at the high school options as well in Jackson and we have quite a few people interested (in serving on it),” said Anzaldi. “I threw out some feelers for people and got quite a few responses."
The committee would look at other high school options, laws and legislation about funding, she said.
She voiced concerns about Grant’s SAU exploratory option that included maintaining the quality of education, curriculum and the number of options the students have in career-tech, sports "and all the other things that go into high school,” she said.
“Taking on this venture doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t be part of Kennett,” Grant replied. “It doesn’t really mean we’re changing anything besides having our own person to oversee Joe (Yahna, principal of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School) and to localize it a little bit more.
"For $400,000, I think we can get a couple of people, and we have space down the hall," he added.
“I think it’s money well spent (for the current SAU services),” Anzaldi said, and later asked, “Are you looking at other options for your high school students?”
“At this point, no,” Grant said but said if the recently defunct co-op exploratory committee reforms to look at tuition costs, Bartlett will weigh in.
“We want to be part of the conversation on funding,” he said. “Are we doing (the next tuition contract) all ADM (average daily membership, i.e., enrollment) or equalized valuation, or what are our options here? Because that’s where the debate is going to come in."
Nancy Kelemen, Bartlett School Board chair, said it may be difficult to find a superintendent for a new SAU.
“I just want to point out, there are about 40 superintendent positions in the state of New Hampshire that at the end of June are going to still be open,” she said.
“And what percent wouldn’t want to come here for a school of 270 kids?” Grant responded.
