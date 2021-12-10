By Richard Chrenko and Kathy Van Deursen, special to The Conway Daily Sun
BARTLETT — While reading the book "Bartlett, New Hampshire — In the Valley of the Saco," by Aileen Carroll, we came upon the information that the Bartlett Free Public Library was established in 1896.
So before 2021 comes to a close, happy birthday, Bartlett Free Public Library, for turning 125 years old.
As you will learn in this article, the library has had its “ups and downs.” The “downs” were when it was situated in two different basements. The “up” occurred when the library finally got to the first floor of the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
In addition to these moves, over the period of about 100 years, the library moved vertically up 10 feet and horizontally about a quarter of a mile.
This article has information from three main sources; the Bartlett history book mentioned above, a history of the library written by Jean Garland on her many years as librarian and comments by our present librarian, Kathy Van Deursen.
The Bartlett book mentions that a Conway and Bartlett Social Library was incorporated in 1802, and by 1820 had 175 volumes. In 1896, the Bartlett Free Public Library was established in the basement of the Congregational Church, located at the blinking-light intersection of Bear Notch Road and Route 302 in Bartlett Village.
We now go forward 50 years to 1946, when Jean Garland became a “fill-in” librarian when Mrs. Amadon, the town librarian at the time, was unable to be there.
At that time, Jean was still attending high school, which was then located where the Bartlett school is today. The library was still in the basement of the Congregational Church and now had about 1,000 books. In winter, the library depended on a wood stove for heat.
Jean became librarian in 1953 and book circulation was slightly over 2,300. A few years later, the first move came when the church put in a cement floor and central heating. It was nice to just turn up a thermostat to keep warm.
In 1959, Bartlett began to send high school students to Kennett and the library moved to the basement of the school. It took some time and effort to turn the old woodworking room into a library. Jean’s desk was sometimes so overloaded with books that she had to use a grocery cart from Grant’s to handle the overflow. Low winter temperatures in the basement between 50 and 60 degrees meant wearing a winter coat while in the library.
In 1964, Jean achieved a personal goal of hers, when the town appropriation for the library exceeded the town appropriation for the dump! Also in 1964, the Bartlett Public Library received the award “Outstanding New Hampshire Library.”
Other programs were started, such as the Summer Reading Program. In 1968, a “4000 Footer” Reading club was the theme of the summer program. A member would receive a 1,000-foot credit for every book read. At the end of the summer the children were taken up some 4,000 foot peaks. Summer film nights were also conducted for the children.
Starting in the 1960s, the public library also served as the school library and Jean was hired as a school aide. She continued her education over the years and in 1985 rearned a bachelor's degree in library management. In 1985, the school and public library made an agreement to become a combined public/school library and separate budgets were established for each.
In 198, during major school construction, the entire library of over 8,000 books had to be moved to the first-floor first grade classroom for the summer. In that location, some makeshift shelves collapsed and books hit the floor.
This was the first time the library was on the first floor, if only temporarily. At the end of the summer the library was moved back to the basement despite Jean’s concerns about the possibility of flooding during heavy rainstorms. This location also offered limited access for the community and the disabled.
Jean’s fears came true when during a huge rainstorm the library was completely flooded. Attempts to remove the water and moisture and turning the heat up to 90 degrees never really eliminated the moisture problem and the library began to smell, or as Jean said, more appropriately, STINK.
The smell permeated the whole school, eventually the entire library, books, furniture and shelves had to be moved again — this time to the school hallway while new carpeting was installed and then back to the basement. The library was again partially flooded a few years later.
In the late 1980’s there was another school building project so the entire library was moved yet again, to the first floor room used by the preschool, involving over 10,000 volumes. Then back to the basement.
In 1990, the library was moved in to a new spacious location on the first floor of the school where it exists today and where the public can enter directly without going into the school. Jean titled her history of the library, “Bartlett Public Library on the Move” which title seems very appropriate.
Jean retired in 2008, and Kathy Van Deursen took over. At the time of Jean’s retirement, the library collection was nearly 23,000.
Kathy took over directorship in January 2009. Her favorite story of her hiring was when Jean shared the information as to why she was chosen ahead of the other candidates. Jean said simply, “Because you were obviously a lover of the library, I have been seeing you and your children here in the library for years.”
After an informal training session with Jean, Kathy took over. We use the term informal because having been thelLibrarian for 55 years, there was no precedent for training successors. It was a bit of trial by fire, Jean stored all her knowledge and experience in her memory and shared it through wonderful stories while keeping herself very available for support, it wasn’t easy for her to let go of her “baby.”
In 2010, Elizabeth Kelsea was hired by the trustees as assistant librarian. After 10-plus years in the position, Elizabeth is a familiar face and a fixture in the library. An avid reader herself, she is always happy to talk books and introduce new authors.
At the time of Kathy’s hiring the trustees were actively pursuing the establishment of a new, free-standing public library. This was always a dream of Jean’s to solve parking issues at the school, have more space for a growing collection as well as allow programming during the restricted school hours.
The community was split on the project, separation of public and school, and split again on location — some wanted Glen some wanted to keep it in the village. The trustees continued to raise funds to support this move, but it quickly became clear that raising the necessary funds seemed an insurmountable challenge.
At about the same time, the school offered the public library some adjacent space that allowed for expansion in the current location. The school also reconfigured the parking lot creating additional parking spaces and created a space within the building, a community room, which is available for hosting larger events. In this way many of Jean’s concerns were addressed.
In addition, the library has undergone renovations over the past couple of years with the last major one taking place this past summer. Once again, the library was on the move, everything traveled down the hall to a couple of classrooms while carpeting was replaced, walls were painted and the sagging book shelves were replaced.
The library also purchased two new computers and a new book drop was purchased with funds from an ALA grant.
As the finishing touches on the renovation take place the establishment of the Jean Garland History Collection, a special collection of New Hampshire and Bartlett history, has been given special recognition and location within the library.
In 2006 ,The Friends of the Bartlett Public Library, a 501(c)(3), was established to promote and support the library with fund-raising (an annual used book/bake sale), special projects and programming. T
he volunteer Friends group continues in this capacity, facilitating a monthly book discussion as well as a number of New Hampshire Humanities programs, a newsletter, the Summer Reading Program for Children and the purchase of museum passes.
The combined school/public library has worked well over the years and is one of only a few in the state.
The location is in the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, hours and additional information regarding the library can be found at bartlettpubliclibrary.org; by calling (603) 374-2755; or emailing bartlettpubliclibrary@roadrunner.com.
Patrons have access to public computers, Wi-Fi, copiers and a fax machine as well as online access to Overdrive, and don’t forget all the books and periodicals. There is a small overlap with hours, but public access is primarily limited to after-school hours.
Come visit the literary and educational center of Bartlett and pick up a copy of Jean Garland’s excellent tale of hopes and woes, joys and pathos, of our library over a period of 50-plus years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.