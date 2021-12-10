LOVELL, Maine — When the “Unidentified Photography Exhibit” opens today at the Lovell Historical Society, it will not only offer a voluminous glimpse at the bucolic goings-on in 19th century New England but also shine a light on the then brand-new art and science of photography.
It was a project taken on fearlessly by archivist Liz Kerr of Lovell, who has an advanced degree in British medieval studies from the University of Cardiff in Wales, no less, but also a passion for organization and a desire to understand the past.
Fearless, because while the exhibit opening today and running weekends through the next month comprises about 130 images, the Lovell Historical Society’s collection of old photographs runs in the tens of thousands.
And lest you think a compilation of unidentified photographs would simply be a mish-mash of sepia-toned chaos, think again: Kerr has organized the various sections of the exhibit by subject matter and time period.
As they are unidentified, the Sun asked the 30-year-old Kerr (younger sister to the Sun’s arts critic Alec Kerr) how she was able to categorize the images chronologically.
She replied that she looked for clues in clothing style that the subjects wore. Also helping in that respect is that she knew who had donated the boxes of early photographs to the society and certain batches of photos seemed to fall within certain time periods. In addition, she set about educating herself on the actual history of photography. The types of images correspond to phases in the science itself.
“Some are tintypes, others daguerreotypes, still others ambrotypes and cyanotypes,” Kerr explained in a recent phone interview.
“Tintypes, also called ferrotypes for the iron plates, date back to the mid-1800s,” Kerr noted. According to Wikipedia, ambrotypes predate tintypes by a few years and in fact tintypes are a kind of ambrotype, replacing the glass with a thin sheet of iron.
Both were predated by the daguerreotype, invented by Louis Daguerre of France in the 1830s. His process produced a mirror image on a highly polished silver surface using vapor given off by heated iodide crystals.
Cyanotypes are commonly called blueprints and produce a negative (white) image on a blue paper or cloth background using a solution of potassium ferrocyanide and ferric ammonium citrate.
“We do have one cyanotype on display, but owing to the delicacy of the image it is covered with a protective sleeve,” Kerr said.
As for Kerr, she said, “I’ve been volunteering for several years at the historical society. Lately, I’ve been employed as an archiver.”
Asked about her impetus for the show, Kerr said, “I found it sad that these unknown images had been neglected for so long. I wanted to give them an opportunity to be viewed and appreciated.”
They are not completely unidentified. Kerr has traced some studio shots to Fryeburg and Norway, Maine, and even Chicago.
Whatever info she has is detailed on the sleeves that protect the photos.
And, since miracles do happen, she also hoped that possibly someone who saw them might be able to lend more clues to their origin.
Unfortunately, she said, “some are not local, but I think the majority are.”
She said, “When I realized how many different types of photos there were, I delved into the history of photography. From tintypes to daguerreotypes, I had to learn to differentiate each type.”
Kerr said many were posed portraits, the only type of photography most could afford back then, when cameras weren’t widely available. In those instances, she tried to use the style of dress to help date the pictures.
With many printed on glass, the images themselves are quite fragile, not to mention they can fade in sunlight. So the older, larger images are exhibited flat, on tables.
To further protect them, they are archivally preserved in clear plastic sleeves that prevent UV light from destroying them.
In terms of size, they run the gamut, too. “Some are really tiny and held in a paper stock case, called a “carte de visite” (literally, visiting cards — the Instagram of the day).
They were also keepsakes, Kerr explained. “As photography became more affordable, people were able to have photos taken of loved ones that they could take with them.”
At around the turn of the 20th century (1890s-1910s), you would start to see more candid snapshot-type picture, like people posing with their pets or their automobiles. As Kerr put it, “It’s fun to see common themes emerge of what people were interested in at the time.”
With people taking pictures with their phones at the tap of a finger, Kerr was ever mindful of the laborious process even the simplest snap had to go through to be developed. “There were all kinds of chemicals you had to have ... the right conditions. It’s difficult to really appreciate the lengths people had to go.”
Not all the pictures are a century old. Some more recent ones, into the 1950s, for example, are also exhibited on movable art walls.
Kerr’s hard work and attention to detail have not gone unappreciated at the historical society.
According to Cathy Stone, president of the historical society, “Liz has been a great volunteer for the historical society for years and began working as an archivist this fall.”
Kerr, she said, “brings fresh ideas and a knowledge of preservation techniques that is invaluable. We are very fortunate to have her expertise.”
Prior to coming to the historical society, Kerr interned at the Paul Revere House in Boston’s North End, where she learned about archiving from the New England Historic Genealogical Society.
Now, her day job is as an administrative assistant with Starting Point in Conway, but her heart still lies in the past.
“My dream job would be to work at a large museum, but I also love living in Lovell,” Kerr says, who grew up there and attended Fryeburg Academy before going on to college (she also has a B.A. in European studies from Lesley College in Boston).
Now that she has a part-time gig at the Lovell Historical Society, you could say she has a foot in both worlds.
The Lovell Historical Society is located at 551 Main St. at the corner of Route 5 and 5A in Lovell. The exhibit will be open during regular business hours: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Admission is free.
For more information, call (207) 925-3234 or email lovellhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
