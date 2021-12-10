By Bob Cottrell, special to The Conway Daily Sun
Goshen is an old local name for what is now known as South Conway, New Hampshire. Goshen is relatively easy to find out about, but for years, I wondered where in the world is (or was) Buttermilk Hollow?
It is not on any current maps, nor is it easy to find in a regular internet search. The few references I could find about it were not exactly clear about its location.
However, I did find it recently on a relatively unknown relief map made by a famous 19th century geologist, Charles Thomas Hitchcock (1805-80).
Now you can find it with your cellphone (more on that later).
My search began with a reference to a painting titled “Buttermilk Hollow” in a book by Charles Vogel about the Boston Art Club by the artist Joseph Aaron Nesmith, who summered near Conway Lake (identified on old maps and in historic paintings as Walker’s Pond). That painting is also referenced in Nellie Carver’s book “Goshen — South Conway, New Hampshire.”
I did a toponymic search in Google books for Buttermilk Hollow and found a reference in Osgood’s “White Mountains,” published in 1876 for tourists.
The guidebook was one of a series of so-called “red books.” Unfortunately, the book does not tell you in what direction you go from Conway to reach Buttermilk Hollow and there are a number of lakes at that distance in many directions.
I thought I caught a break when I noticed the library copy of the book came with a map folded in the back cover pocket, so I did a topographic search.
However, to make the search more confounding, the map, made by geologist Charles Hitchcock, does not show the location of any Buttermilk Hollow.
A few years later, I did a blog on a poster displayed at one of the old hotels (probably the Intervale House) to promote excursions to tourist attractions and it listed Buttermilk Hollow as being 12 miles away. So with a bit of math, I figured that Buttermilk Hollow must be south of Conway Village.
The puzzle was finally solved with another map made by Hitchcock, now in the collection of the Conway Historical Society, that was displayed in a different hotel, the Kearsarge House.
On the relief map you can leave Conway Corner (the old name for Conway Village, also known earlier as Chatoque).
Follow Buttermilk Hollow Road south roughly parallel to Walker’s Pond (the old name for Conway Lake).
The Buttermilk Hollow Road seen on the Hitchcock relief map roughly follows Route 153 seen on the Google map on the left.
Notice the other two bodies of water on the left of each map, Pequawket Pond at the top and Pea Porridge Pond towards the bottom. These features help frame the map locations.
The road to the left of Buttermilk Hollow Road (but right/east of Pea Porridge Pond with a distinctive curve) is Tasker Hill Road that changes to Allard Hill Road. The next section of the relief map finally reveals the label for “Buttermilk Hollow” at the top of Robertson’s Pond (now Crystal Lake).
A quick zoom in and switch to satellite view shows us that Buttermilk Hollow’s current name is Eaton Center.
The July/August 2020 issue of Popular Mechanics magazine argues that maps are humankind’s greatest tool, and I tend to agree. I read maps like other people read novels. I propose that you can not really do a good exhibit of art or history without a map on display. I also see maps as works of art in themselves.
Today, most people carry maps around with them all the time through their cell phone. To find more about finding the Redstone Quarry or Cathedral Ledge with your cellphone go to this website: https://www.theclio.com. If you enable your GPS location you should be able to see entries for historic sites around you all around the country. We have eight sites listed in the Mount Washington Valley and are planning to add many more so stay tuned!
This article was originally published as “On the Road from Goshen to Buttermilk Hollow. Toponymy and Topography,” on Dec. 18, 2020, on the Mount Washington Valley History blog. For more, go to mwvhistory.blogspot.com.
Bob Cottrell is the director of the Henney History Room at the Conway Public Library.
