Although he was a Civil War veteran, Phendeus Potter never participated in his community’s Memorial Day ceremonies — but not from any lack of respect for the dead, or their resting places. For him, every day may have been Memorial Day.
Surviving physical and economic adversity through sheer determination, Phendeus and his twin brother Vilruveus represented the independent and self-reliant New Englander who was becoming scarce even in their own day. To a generation virtually addicted to a social safety net, their lives must seem like a fable.
Phendeus and Vilruveus were named after two of their uncles. They were born just before Christmas of 1838, in the Goshen neighborhood that later became known as South Conway.
Their parents, Elbridge and Mary Potter, had been married less than six months prior at the Freewill Baptist Church near Goshen Corner. The congregation did not consider six months a respectable gestation period and read the young couple out of the church — which in so small and isolated a district, amounted to shunning them from the community. That might raise the question of why Phendeus turned so pious in his youth, but may explain why he became a Methodist.
Their father built a house a few yards over the town line in Eaton, where his land ran down to Walker’s Pond, and they grew up learning the varied skills that farmers had to master, including carpentry and stone masonry.
Both Phendeus and Vilruveus showed a talent with stone, quarrying the oulders on the farm and turning them into slabs for walls and foundations. Their father kept sheep and cattle, including a bull, and as a boy Vilruveus had a run-in with the bull that fractured his hip or lower spine, leaving him unable to stand straight. It did not, however, deter him from work.
The twins seemed to imitate each other in everything. The year they turned 20, Phendeus married a girl from the farm just south of the Potter place, and a few months later, Vilruveus married the daughter of the farmer whose land lay just to the north. Both girls were a little older than the twins, and both were named Eliza Jane.
In addition, both Phendeus and Vilruveus exercised the vigilant frugality that made Yankee independence possible. When the boys turned 21, only three years after the Panic of 1857, they paid their father $500 cash for 50 acres across the road from his home, on the Conway side, directly between the two farms from which the boys had chosen their wives.
Perhaps they learned their thrift from their father, for he had only bought the land in 1856, and he squeezed almost 50 percent profit out of his sons for that parcel.
Together, they built a house directly opposite their family burial ground, at the top of a steep hill overlooking Labrador Pond. They and their Eliza Janes all moved into it together, but whether they built it as a duplex or shared the kitchen and other space has withered from the lore handed down by family members.
By 1862, the Civil War was raging with full fury. The terrible carnage discouraged men from enlisting, so the federal government started offering a bounty of $100 for volunteers. Only $25 of that was paid in advance, but the state kicked in another $10, and an Army private’s pay came to $13 a month. New Hampshire also mandated that towns pay a stipend to the wives and children of soldiers, which would give a married man as much cash as he could earn with day labor — assuming he could find work every day. Vilruveus had one child already and another on the way, besides which his bent back disqualified him from service.
But as soon as the harvest was over, Phendeus enlisted in a company composed mainly of men and boys from Goshen and Center Conway.
Phendeus arrived in camp at Concord on Aug. 20, 1862. To the annoyance or amusement of many of his comrades, he had a habit of praying loud and long before bedding down each night. Less than a month into his service, he found himself taking part in a bayonet charge in the battle of South Mountain, Md., and three days later, his regiment fought through the bloodiest day of the war at Antietam.
His soldiering came to an end on Dec. 13 at Fredericksburg, Va., when he was wounded in the hopeless effort to storm the virtually invulnerable Confederate position on Marye’s Heights. A bullet plowed through his cheek near the mouth, smashing numerous teeth and tearing off the front of his tongue before lodging in his throat.
After field surgery that must have been excruciating, followed by several months of recovery, Phendeus was discharged from the Army at a hospital in Maryland. The discharge left him ineligible for government passage home, and his family retains the worn-out brogans in which he walked much of the way back to Goshen, where he arrived badly scarred and afflicted with a significant speech impediment.
He grew a moustache and beard to hide the scar of the entry wound.
Then it was back to making a living in hardscrabble Goshen. In 1864, the brothers petitioned the town to build a road along the edge of Walker’s Pond to their farm, to make it easier to transport farm products to the stores in Center Conway and Conway. The new road was known from the start as the Potter Road, and the twins earned some cash by working on that and other roads in Goshen in 1864 and 1865, mainly by splitting stone for bridges and culverts.
In 1866, the town paid Phendeus for carving a stone watering trough on what was then the main road from Porter to Goshen Corner, where new bridges had replaced fords — removing so many watering opportunities for horses and oxen that they might go miles without a drink. The trough remains, although passing horses are rare and the road is now a dead end.
Well water was notoriously scarce in Goshen, too, and to overcome that deficiency, the Potter brothers dug a well 45 feet deep on the slope near their house. In an era when farmers lacked the pretentious habit of naming their houses, the Potters’ place became known, at least colloquially, as Deepwell Farm, perhaps to differentiate it from their father’s farm — and later, from their brother, Robert Potter’s.
With ghoulish forethought, each of the brothers quarried a big block of granite, split off a slab for a lid and started carving out the interior to make their own sarcophagi. The project continued for years, as time allowed.
Backed by his bounty money and a small pension, Phendeus helped Vilruveus buy additional land for their farm in the years immediately after the war.
By the 1870s, Vilruveus and his Eliza had three children; Phendeus and his Eliza had none, but the house was getting a little crowded, especially with brother Robert also living there.
Early in 1875, Phendeus bought a 50-acre farm in Center Conway from a man who was moving his family out West. Then he bought the old, abandoned Goshen Seminary building and dragged it with ox teams nearly 4 miles, setting it on a foundation beside his new house. Renovating the old seminary into apartments, he rented them to laborers in the Redstone quarry, who flocked to Center Conway for housing and commuted to work via the new Portland and Ogdensburg Railroad.
By 1884, Phendeus had sold Vilruveus the last of his interest in all the property on the Potter Road, and had settled fully into village life. He became a trustee of the Methodist Church, and signed the deed for the land between the town hall and George Calhoun’s store, where they built the church.
He even brought his unfinished sarcophagus out from Goshen to work on in his spare time. John Burnham Eaton, whose father moved from Goshen to Center Conway in the 1880s, used to stand by and watch Phendeus chiseling away on the stone, which he sometimes climbed into to try the fit. In a 1976 interview on his front porch, when asked how Potter’s war wound affected his speech, Eaton said he didn’t remember, but added, “Now that you mention it, he never did have much to say.”
Once the sarcophagus was finished, Phendeus carted it back out to Goshen and buried it in the family cemetery, to await his need. Vilruveus did the same with his, and when both were in place, they crafted a wall of solid granite slabs around the graveyard.
Phendeus and his Eliza never did have any children, and she died as the summer of 1887 began, but by the next summer, Phendeus had formed an attachment with a 22-year-old woman whose husband had just left her. In the fall of 1888 she was granted a divorce, and two weeks later, they were married. He adopted her infant son and promptly started adding to the family. By 1895, they had three children of their own.
Despite the childhood injury that would have gained a modern American a disability income, Vilruveus ran the farm in Goshen with his son John until his Eliza died in 1899, at which point he gave full control to John.
In 1904, John bought Sumner Hill’s big intervale farm on the West Side Road in Conway, with its ancient elm tree in the front yard, and Vilruveus went with him, leaving behind four generations of Potter stewardship.
In 1908, Phendeus secured a sizable increase in his veteran’s pension, but soon thereafter his wife had him committed to the state hospital in Concord. Harry Mason said in 1980 that he understood Mrs. Potter was interested in a younger man, but Harry was not 12 years old at the time, and may have been taken in by a rumor.
Nettie Potter was probably already in the early stages of the degenerative disease that killed her, and if her husband was falling into dementia, she and her remaining children would have been hard-pressed to take care of him.
Phendeus died at the hospital in Concord on May 26, 1912, when he was 73. By then, his widow was unable to leave the house, so they held a family funeral in the parlor on the morning of June 4. That afternoon, a public service was held in the Methodist Church that Phendeus had helped build. Conway’s Custer Post No. 47, Grand Army of the Republic, came to honor his Civil War service, although he had always declined to become a member of the post. One of the GAR members who attended the funeral was Nettie Potter’s own father, James Thurston, who had been six years younger than her husband.
Anything one of the twins did, the other had always emulated, and they continued the practice to the very end. Before 1912 came to a close, Vilruveus was laid away in his own hand-made tomb — also at the age of 73.
Nettie died in 1916, in her 50th year, but she was buried with her father’s family in Conway Village. Both of the Potter twins went back to South Conway to spend eternity together in the graveyard opposite the house they built. Each lies beside his own Eliza Jane.
William Marvel is a columnist for the Sun. He lives in South Conway.
