PINKHAM NOTCH — The “Climb to the Clouds” has a rich history.
First run in July 1904, the race up Mount Washington took place seven years before the first 500-mile race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and 12 years prior to the inaugural Pikes Peak Hillclimb in Colorado. The Climb was run sporadically from 1904-61, then not again until 1990, when it was run consistently until 2001.
Following a 10-year hiatus, the Mount Washington Hillclimb returned in 2011 in support of the 150th anniversary celebration of the Mt. Washington Auto Road, which first opened on Aug. 8, 1861, and has been hailed as “the oldest man-made attraction in the country.” Since the 2011 event, the Hillclimb has taken place in 2014 and 2017. The current goal is to bring it back every three years, note Sports Car Club of New Hampshire and Auto Road officials.
Today, it typically takes a recreational non-race car and driver about 30 minutes to reach the summit.
So this race is a rare chance to see extreme drivers test their mettle on this extraordinary terrain, notes Chris Yandell of Vermont SportsCar and former Auto Road marketing director Paul Giblin, a racing enthusiast who is serving as event director for this year’s race, the 16th since 1990 with which Giblin has been involved, along with other officials such as course steward and renowned rally champ driver John Buffam and retired Auto Road general manager Howie Wemyss.
Giblin said that this year’s driver lineup includes not only a mix of road racers, rally drivers, circle-track racers, Hillclimb specialists and time attack drivers but will also include a contingent of three very special vintage race cars representing many years of historic racing — both here in the United States and other countries across the globe.
In addition to Pastrana, the race field includes former Mount Washington Hillclimb record holder and fan-favorite Tim O’Neil from Whitefield (7:40 set in 1990). O’Neil will be driving a special AMX Rally and Hillclimb car he recently built to compete in the New England Forest Rally in Newry, Maine.
Making the cross-country trek to New Hampshire from Salt Lake City, Utah, will be professional car racer and businessman Cole Powelson. The owner of LYFE Motorsports and SIERRA Cars in Salt Lake City, Powelson will be driving a single-seat, open wheel racecar he and his company built.
Powered by a 600-horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle engine, Powelson has previously raced the SIERRA at the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb as well as in the America’s Rallycross series.
Joining Powelson in another matching SIERRA open wheel racecar will be John McInnes from Eden, Utah. Also competing will be three amateur New Hampshire racers, all of whom have several things in common. One of which is that they are the only three competitors in the world to race in every Climb to the Clouds event held since 1990 — that’s a total of 15 Mount Washington Hillclimbs.
“No other race car drivers in the history of this legendary race, which dates back to 1904, have competed in more Climb to the Clouds Hillclimbs than these three New Hampshire competitors — Drew Young from Loudon, David Patten from Dunbarton and Don Taylor from Claremont,” said Giblin.
“These three ‘Masters of the Mountain’ are also Life Members of the Sports Car Club of New Hampshire. Returning this year will mark their 16th consecutive time competing at North America’s Oldest Automotive Hillclimb.”
Eighty competitors representing 16 states from California to Maine will make up the field for this year’s Climb to the Clouds.
They will compete in the following nine classes: unlimited, open, prepared, high performance showroom stock, America’s rally class, rally, modified electric, stock electric and vintage.
On the local front, driver Jamie Beliveau of Berlin will be accompanied by his wife, Jessica, who will serve as his navigator, racing in a 1996 VW Golf, notes Giblin.
Other New Hampshire competitors include Anthony Ruddy of Jackson, driving the Honda CRX he drove in past races; Tim Mather of Randolph; and Robert “Slim” Bryant of South Conway (former operator of Importech auto shop of old and former Mount Washington Observatory Snowcat driver, giving him a world of experience with the twists and turns of the Auto Road, at least in winter), driving the same 1977 Porsche 944 he competed in in past years.
More female contestants than ever will participate in the race, according to Giblin.
“We have had a few women drivers — maybe a half dozen — and co-drivers/navigators in the past. Female co-drivers are quite common but female drivers are becoming more common so it is exciting to see women drivers getting behind the wheel of some of the faster cars,” said Giblin.
Women competitors include Margaret Sharon of Amherst, Mass., who will compete in a rally 1 class all-wheel drive 2004 Subaru WRX STI, with navigator, Jennie Holden.
Leanne Junnila of British Columbia, will be co-driver with Dave Wallingford of Ohio in their AWD 2017 Ford Fiesta R5 in the rally one class.
“Leanne has won countless rallies and is the representative for female drivers in Canada to the FIA (International Federation of Automobiles),” said Giblin, noting that Junnila is a four-time 2WD Canadian champ, a two-time North American 2WD champ and a two-time Canadian ladies champ. “It’s just a great race, and it’s wonderful to continue the tradition,” said Giblin.
Past Climb to the Clouds record holders are: 1899: F.O. Stanley in a Stanley Locomobile, 2 hours, 10 minutes; 1903: L.J. Phelps in a Phelps, 1 hour, 45 minutes; 1904: Harry Harkness in a Mercedes, 24 minutes, 37 3/5ths seconds; 1905: W.H. Hilliard in a Napier, 20 minutes, 58 2/5ths seconds; 1923: Ralph Mulford in a Chandler, 17 minutes; 1928: “Cannonball” Baker in a Franklin, 14 minutes, 49.6 seconds; 1930: Ab Jenkins in a Studebaker, 14 minutes, 23 seconds; 1932: “Cannonball” Baker in a Graham 13 minutes, 26 seconds; 1934: Al Miller in a Hudson, 13 minutes, 20.6 seconds; 1935: John C. Reuter in a Ford Special, 12 minutes, 46.4 seconds; 1938: Lemuel R. Ladd in a Ford Special, 12 minutes, 17.6 seconds; 1953: Sherwood Johnston in a Jaguar, 10 minutes, 47.6 seconds; 1954: Sherwood Johnston in a Jaguar “C,” 10 minutes, 44.8 seconds; 1956: Carroll Shelby in a Ferrari 375 GP, 10 minutes, 21.8 seconds; 1961: Bill Rutan in a Porsche Special, 9 minutes, 13 seconds; 1990: Tim O’Neil in a VW Rally Golf, 7 minutes, 45 seconds; 1991: Paul Choiniere in an Audi Quattro, 7 minutes, 9.61 seconds; 1992: Frank Sprongl in an Audi Quattro, 7 minutes, 8.61 seconds; 1993: Paul Choiniere in an Audi Quattro, 6 minutes, 46.62 seconds; 1995: Paul Choiniere in a Hyundai Elantra, 6 minutes, 45.22 seconds; 1998: Frank Sprongl in an Audi Quattro, 6 minutes, 41.99 seconds; 2010** Travis Pastrana in a 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, 6 minutes 20.47 seconds; 2011: David Higgins in a 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, 6 minutes, 11.54 seconds; 2014: David Higgins in a 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, 6 minutes, 9.09 seconds; 2017: Travis Pastrana in a 2017 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, 5 minutes, 44.72 seconds.
**Unofficial: Pastrana’s time was set during a private run, outside of Climb to the Clouds competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.