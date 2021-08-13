PINKHAM NOTCH — Skill, power, weather and luck — all will be factors when defending champion and two-time speed record holder Travis Pastrana, 37, of Annapolis, Md., takes his 862-horsepower Subaru WRX STI up the 7.6-mile Mt. Washington Auto Road this weekend for the 2021 Subaru Mount Washington Hillclimb presented by Yokohama Tire.
Organized by the Sports Car Club of New Hampshire, and also known as the “Climb to the Clouds,” the race is North America’s oldest motorsports hillclimb, dating back to 1904.
Two-day tickets for the base area and the Yokohama Tire Fun Zone on Saturday and Sunday are $30 for adults (age 13 and up); $10 for juniors (ages 5-12) and free for ages 0-4. A one-day spectator ticket is $20 for adults and $7 for juniors.
Depending on the weather, it is likely that Saturday’s practice runs will be held from 8 a.m-noon on the lower portion of the road, but that could change, say officials.
An autograph session is slated for Saturday from 1:15-2:15 p.m. The paddock will be open from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m. Serving as grand marshal will be Gov. Chris Sununu. Cranmore Mountain Resort Marketing Director Becca Deschenes of the local group Rek-lis will sing the Canadian and U.S. national anthems.
First timed runs start Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Intermission is noon-1:30 p.m., followed by second runs beginning at 1:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will be at 5 p.m. at the base.
For more information, go to mt-washington.com/climb-to-the-clouds or call (603) 466-3988.
Pastrana told the Sun prior to his packed autograph session at Profile Subaru in Conway on Thursday he is excited about getting the chance to return to the twisting road that snakes up to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington.
He says given his powerful new car and the fact that more of the roadway attraction has been paved since the last race in 2017, there is a very strong possibility that he will not only break his own record set four years ago of 5 minutes, 44.72 seconds — but shatter it.
“They always say the mountain decides: It can be sunny at the bottom; raining halfway up and foggy at the top so you never know what you’re going to get up there,” said Pastrana in a phone interview from Boston on Tuesday, where he had just tried out a new online simulator produced by iRacing.com of the Hillclimb. It allows professional racers like Pastrana as well as the rest of us to experience what it feels like to blast up the 70-corner uphill course.
“Having said that, we’ve got over 100 horsepower more than we did in 2017. Plus, we have more downforce,” said Pastrana.
(To the uninitiated, downforce is necessary in maintaining high speeds through the corners and forces the car to the track — his car has small fixed wings on the nose and an adjustable wing at the rear, controlled by the driver, allowing the car to travel at high speeds but adhere to the ground. Approaching tight corners, the driver can adjust the wing to get more downforce; on straightaways, such as at the area known as 6-Mile located above treeline at 5,000-foot elevation on the Auto Road, the driver can adjust the wing to reduce the downforce and allow for greater speed.)
“But the road is so rough and jumpy at that speed of upwards of 140-plus mph that the downforce struggled a little bit last time, so we will see how this new equipment (the wings) affects it,” said Pastrana. “But I would think our car should be able to take 8 seconds off of that time.
“Don’t get me wrong,” he continued. “That last ride (in 2017) was about everything I could get out of it with my skill level and the car I had. But I would imagine we are probably a little over a second mile per hour quicker with this vehicle. The goal I would say would be 5-8 seconds quicker, yes sir — but that’s a perfect run, for sure. And, keep in mind, that’s not to say that someone else isn’t going to bring something quicker.”
Purpose-built by Vermont SportsCar of Milton, Vt., his blue Subaru WRX STI is going to be like a rocket ship and sounding like a hornet’s nest roaring up the mountain road.
Notes Media Director Chris Yandell of Vermont SportsCar, the car “is far more than your average rally car. It’s a race car with no restrictions or regulations, making more power and producing more aero than anything Vermont SportsCar has built before.
“The whole body is carbon fiber, and the exhaust exits directly out of the hood. It looks absurd, and sounds amazing. Perfect for gymkhana (Similar to autocross, the goal of gymkhana is to achieve the fastest time possible; memorizing the course is a significant part of achieving a fast time. The name is loaned from the equestrian discipline of gymkhana).”
Married and a father of two, Pastrana is a three-time champion of motocross racing and winner of gold medals at the X Games in a variety of disciplines. He has competed in NASCAR events and participates in its Camping World Truck Series.
Asked about his reason for competing in the “Climb to the Clouds,” Pastrana said: “There’s the big nostalgia that goes with it. When you say Mount Washington, not only race car drivers but also sightseers and everybody goes to the Auto Road, so that’s pretty neat. A lot of people have had the chance to drive up it, and it’s really a treat to everyone when you think about racing up it at speed, you know?
“For me, what’s the most exciting part is, it’s the closest thing to a rally stage in that there are no safety barriers, no guard rails, and there’s still dirt on it. So, you get pavement, you get dirt; it’s rough, it’s narrow, it’s tight, it’s technical — so it’s every,thing a driver could ever ask for. The excitement level is an 11 if you’re going up that mountain.”
Pastrana said he appreciates being part of Mount Washington’s race history, joining the ranks of such legends as 1928 and 1932 Climb to the Clouds victor “Cannonball” Baker, 1954 LeMans third-place co-driver and ’54 Climb to the Clouds winner Sherwood Johnston (driving a Jaguar) and 1956 Mount Washington winner Carroll Shelby (in a Ferrari 375 GP), to name but a few.
“The biggest thing is to be part of a race that has been around since 1904 that so many of the world’s greatest drivers have competed in, driving the best cars of their era. This hillciimb is a cool way to see how much the cars have improved and to try to be the fastest of anyone who has ever gone up there.”
Asked about the new virtual Climb to the Clouds experience provided by iRacing.com, Pastrana said it’s great — but added there’s nothing like the thrill of the real thing.
“It’s not the same, of course, as racing up the mountain where you know (if you screw up) you can’t hit the reset button, but it is pretty neat to be able to practice the road on the simulator. I was able to spend some time doing it today and it’s neat to be able to practice the road. It’s where a lot of racing is going these days — it allows you to test the course and the cars before you get there,” said Pastrana, noting that the Massachusetts-based firm opened it to the public worldwide on the internet this past Wednesday.
“You can see what you can do in virtual reality,” said Pastrana, a longtime factory-backed driver for Subaru Motorsports USA, who is currently leading the American Rally Association’s 2021 National Rally Championship.
He also returned recently from the renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, where he finished second overall in that event’s hillclimb.
At Goodwood, he drove the car he will be using for the “Climb to the Clouds.” Asked about his new gymkhana car, he laughed and said, “Well, if you can dream it, you can build it, right?”
It all adds to the drama taking place on Mount Washington this weekend.
