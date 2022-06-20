THOMPSON & MESERVE PURCHASE — A high-risk rescue effort was conducted for a severely hypothermic hiker on the Gulfside Trail near Mount Clay on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Despite valiant efforts by members of Fish and Game’s Advanced Search and Rescue Team and the North Conway-based Mountain Rescue Services to reach and try to stabilize him, and by the medical team at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin where he was taken, the hiker died.
He was identified as Xi Chen, 53, of Andover, Mass., who was attempting a Presidential Traverse when he was overcome by severe weather conditions.
Life-saving efforts were attempted for several hours at the hospital, according to Fish and Game’s Lt. Mark Ober, who reported on Monday, “Unfortunately Chen was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased.”
Fish and Game was initially alerted by the wife of the hiker at around 6:30 p.m. Chen had texted her, telling her that he was cold and wet and could not continue on. He further wrote that he felt he would die without a rescue.
Conservation officers were already immersed in the carryout of an injured hiker from the Centennial Trail in Shelburne when the call came in. This was not the only call received this day. Beginning at around 2 p.m. Fish and Game Officers received multiple calls from hikers who were cold, wet and calling for rescues, mostly on the high elevation summits and ridgelines of the Presidential Range.
But due to the dire nature of Chen’s call, an immediate rescue attempt was initiated, and additional resources called in, including conservation officers from around the state and MRS personnel.
The conditions in the high peaks were treacherous — freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, snow and winds gusting over 80 mph. Only those with the experience, training and adequate gear were utilized for this rescue.
Mt. Washington State Parks personnel were also called up and were instrumental in transporting rescue personnel from the base of the Auto Road to the summit. Chains were placed on the tires of a State Parks truck due to the buildup of ice on the upper section of the road.
Rescuers were dropped off near the summit and hiked into ferocious winds in an attempt to locate the stricken hiker.
The first group of hikers started in at approximately 9:30 p.m. The second group headed in at around 10:30 p.m.
Rescuers endured driving rain, blowing snow and sustained 50-60 mph winds with gusts over 80 mph to reach the location the hiker was believed to be located. At 10:38 p.m. the first team located Chen, who was unresponsive and in a highly hypothermic state.
They provided immediate care by placing a temporary shelter over him and attempted to warm him up. Failing to elicit a response but detecting signs of life, the crew jumped into action and placing him in a litter, immediately started carrying him up towards the summit of Mount Washington.
The freezing rain continued to fall and high winds buffeted them as they attempted to save his live in this exposed location. The team carried the hiker over a mile to the summit, where he was placed in a truck and driven down the Auto Road to the base,where the Gorham Ambulance was waiting. They arrived at 1:20 a.m.
Chen was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed.
All in all nine MRS and six conservation officers, including three who had taken part in the carryout of the injured hiker earlier in the day, responded to this rescue.
The forecasted weather conditions, particularly for the higher summits, were not heeded by many hikers, and several found themselves unprepared for the dangerous conditions above tree line and instead of turning back or bailing out to safer elevations, they continued on and ultimately called 911 expecting a rescue.
Members of Randolph Mountain Club rescued a hiker suffering from hypothermic conditions and managed to carry her down off the elevations to an RMC hut. Another hiker who called 911 for help while hiking on the Tuckerman Ravine trail was provided warm clothing by Good Samaritan hikers who assisted him to an AMC hut where he was able to find shelter and warm up.
And yet another group of hikers called for a rescue while on the summit of Mount Eisenhower complaining that they were wet and cold.
Sometimes having enough gear is not enough. In weather conditions experienced this weekend, it is better to descend and get out of the wind and cold instead of pushing on until it is too late.
