CONWAY — Thursday’s temporary closure order to New Hampshire ice arenas by Gov. Chris Sununu came as a tough hip-check to Conway’s Ham Arena as the local facility had just reopened this past Tuesday following a shutdown since last mid-March.
Dave “Woody" Woodbury, the Ham’s manager, said the arena had opened with new pandemic safety protocols in place Tuesday and there had been little or no resistance to the new measures, but then they received the news from the governor’s office about the new temporary two-week shutdown.
“We had gotten a call form the governor’s office on Monday saying there were going to be new rules come Thursday, but then out of the blue we got this call on Thursday," Woodbury said.
"We had a lot planned for the arena this weekend, especially Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and we had to cancel Thursday and Friday’s schedule, which included the co-ed Thursday night league and stick-and-puck, Squirt and Bantam practices Friday and public skating Friday night,” said Woodbury.
He said the arena has undergone an extensive upgrade by replacing its 1998-built chiller.
“Everything was working beautifully to get the ice sheet down,” he said.
He said the arena has implemented several safety changes in preparation for its re-opening.
He said the Ham has purchased software that allows for the pre-screening of visitors by asking health questions prior to reaching the arena. All of the new protocol is listed on hamarena.com under “New Normal.”
It asks for ID information, the purpose of a visit and the number of people in a visitor’s party.
It asks questions about possible COVID-19 symptoms and whether in the past 14 days, they have been in close physical contact (6 feet or closer for at least 15 minutes) with a person who is known to have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 or with anyone who has any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“We bought the application so that hopeully during this shutdown people wil go online and learn how to use it. It allow speople to go online and answer the questions and to submit their answers to make it easier,” said Woodbury.
The new protocol includes:
• Masks are required to enter the building, they should remain on until visitors get to the bench.
• Doors will be locked until 15 minutes prior to ice time.
• A staff member will take everyone’s temperature (it must be 100.3 or less).
• Patrons will also be asked the following questions about possible COVID-19 symptoms and whether in the past 14 days, they have been in close physical contact (6 feet or closer for at least 15 minutes) with a person who is known to have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 or with anyone who has any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Patrons are asked to come into the building dressed to skate, dressing at home or in the parking lot in their car.
Other protocol includes:
• Locker rooms will be open but masks are required in the locker rooms at all times.
• Locker room doors will remain open at all times.
• Locker room bathrooms are open but showers are closed.
• Seating in lobby and behind home and away benches are available to put on skates.
• Underage siblings are allowed but must stay with parent at all times.
• When an ice session is over patrons have 10 minutes to vacate the building, using the exit at the rear of the building.
• Appointments are necessary for Pro Shop and skate sharpenings.
• Snack shop will remain closed for now but the arena does have vending machines for drinks only.
• Visitors are asked to follow all arrows and signs.
For further information, go to hamarena.com or call (603) 447-5886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.