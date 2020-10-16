CONCORD — Hockey has been identified as a “high risk” activity likely causing community spread of COVID-19, and the state is taking a two-week “intermission” on all ice rink action, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
This pause in action is on everything from public skating to UNH Hockey.
With five new deaths reported in the state Thursday and cases going up, Sununu called closing rinks “a small sacrifice.”
The suspension in action will offer a chance to clean facilities, test athletes’ parents and officials, and develop new guidance because communities are recognizing that there are six official outbreaks tied to hockey and “things are not getting better,” Sununu said at his Thursday press conference.
The Attorney General has been dealing with hockey academies, said D.J. Bettencourt, the governor’s policy director. He called hockey a “unique challenge” and those same words were echoed by the governor.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said the state has seen “substantial spread by hockey,” with 117 cases connected to eight different outbreaks acquired through hockey. He said there are 23 different New Hampshire organizations and teams involved in these outbreaks with additional connections out of state.
Three of Thursday’s five deaths were at Bedford Hills nursing home where currently 58 residents are sick.
The risk to those communities also comes with increased cases, said Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Shibinette there is one new case at a nursing home in Manchester with seven resident cases and two staff cases. She said a week ago this same facility had everyone tested and no cases.
She said it was indicative of how quickly COVID-19 can spread in a facility such as this.
More than 80 percent of the deaths the state has suffered have been related to residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently four nursing homes with outbreaks.
Because the number of cases is going up in most counties the outside access to elderly residents may become limited, Shibinette noted.
The state has a tiered system tied to the numbers of cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in an area and now many are going backward from phases two and three to phase one. There is compassionate care allowed, more expansive than just hospice but visitors of those folks may expect to see changes.
The psycho-social wellbeing and quality of life have to be balanced, Shibinette said, on the prevalence of the coronavirus to protect the fragile health of people.
Chan said cases are up to 829 in the state from 531 this time last week. Last week the daily positive rate on average in the state was 53 and now it is 73 per 100,000. Still, the test positivity rate remains low at around 1 percent.
Thursday there was one new person hospitalized for a total of 18 current patients and plenty of capacity still with more beds. Sadly, the state’s death toll is mounting with 463 dead from COVID-19 since March.
Chan said we are now experiencing moderate levels of community spread statewide.
“We know how to prevent COVID-19 and have been successful in the past,” he said, urging people to not led down their guard and continue with social distancing, mask-wearing, and washing hands. But most importantly, avoid gathering in groups indoors.
He said hockey is unlike other activities and is a “high-risk activity” which he believes has possibly led to exposures in schools, offices, nursing homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.