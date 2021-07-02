GORHAM — Following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gorham Fourth of July celebration returned for 2021 with a three-day calendar of events beginning July 1.
The celebration is considered New Hampshire's oldest and largest Independence Day celebration and in past years has run for a week. This year’s celebration includes a carnival, parades, live music and other events concluding tonight at 10 p.m. with fireworks at the Gorham Common.
Gov. Chris Sununu had planned to march Saturday in Gorham's Fourth of July parade but the Berlin Sun was told Wednesday the governor had to cancel his appearance due to an illness in the family.
The Salem Republican, serving his third two-year term, planned to march down Main Street (Routes 2 and 16) from Union Street in Gorham to the Common.
Town Manager Denise Vallee told selectmen Monday of the governor’s planned attendance. But the town office was told Tuesday afternoon that the governor's mother is ill and he would not make either the Gorham and Lancaster parades as planned.
Sununu is popular in Gorham and the county. He racked up 1,065 votes on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, while his Democratic opponent, then-state Sen. Dan Feltes of Concord, received only 565 votes. The Sununu tallied 11,409 votes in Coos County as a whole, with Feltes trailing with only 4,666 votes.
Groom’s Fourth of July celebration officially kicked off Thursday with the weekly Gorham Farmers’ Market and carnival at the Gorham Common.
Fourth of July Committee Secretary and Co-treasurer Janet Corrigan said the carnival/midway is provided by Miller Amusements, which has offered carnival activities for the event for over 20 years.
For the past few years, the event has been a family affair for the Corrigans. Husband Wallace Corrigan and son Nathan Corrigan are the co-chairs for the event, while Rick Eichler is the treasurer, Janet Corrigan said.
The carnival, which includes rides, games and a variety of concessions, continues today from noon-11 p.m. and will overlap Saturday afternoon with the parade and car show. Corrigan said that those interested in participating the car show can begin lining up at 12:30 p.m. at Edward Fenn Elementary School, 169 Main St. in Gorham. The main parade will then begin lining up at 1 p.m., with the parade starting at Dublin Street at 2 p.m. and proceeding down Route 16 to Railroad Street.
The classic car parade and car show will then proceed at 2:15 p.m. Today’s events include two concerts.
Corrigan said from 2-4 p.m. Mountain Music will be playing from the bandstand on Gorham Common. The evening entertainment will be the Blacklite Band, which will play from 7-10 p.m. The final event of Saturday evening will be the fireworks display, provided by JPI Pyrotechnics beginning at 10 p.m.
Corrigan said in the past the event has included a fireworks display on July 4, but this year the fireworks have to be held the day before due to scheduling issues. She noted that the Fourth of July Committee is in talks to return the fireworks to the July 4 for next year’s event. Corrigan said the town of Gorham has had a Fourth of July celebration since the 1800s and the group wants to keep that tradition going well into the future.
She noted that normally the festivities take place over an entire week, but that this year, due to less time to plan, they settled on three days of activities. “Normally it takes us almost a year to plan the event,” she said. “We start planning in September and work on the planning right up to July. This year we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to have the event, so we only had about six weeks to get everything organized.”
