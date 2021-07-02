CONWAY — Parades and fireworks are back this year after being put on hold throughout most of Mount Washington Valley in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town of Conway will hold its parade on Sunday, July 4, at 1:30 p.m.
American Legion Posts 46 and 95 will participate in the parade.
Due to the Main Street road construction project along Route 16 in Conway Village, the parade will follow a new route this year. The parade is scheduled to go from Hillside Avenue down Washington Street to the four-way traffic lights, then turn east to the Irving Gas Station and head north on Route 16 to the northern entrance of Conway Marketplace.
Conway Village Fire Chief Steven Solomon said that he didn’t think Main Street would be “tenable” for a parade route due to the construction. However, he didn’t want to see the parade leave the village.
Last year, selectmen canceled the parade along with entertainment in North Conway’s Schouler Park and evening fireworks due to the pandemic.
“I’m hoping that people get involved,” said Rec Director John Eastman, adding he hopes the construction won’t deter people. “It’s been a long year after not having it last year. I’d like to think people would be really excited and want to come out and see this.”
In the past, festivities moved to North Conway for live entertainment, including musical and dance acts along with a host of local non-profit vendors. Due to the pandemic, this segment of the Celebration on the Fourth will not take place this year.
Fireworks, though, are a go at 9:30 p.m., launching from the North Conway Country Club.
“We won’t have entertainment and vendors beforehand but that doesn’t mean people can’t come to (Schouler Park),” Eastman said. “We encourage people not to show up until at least 8 or 8:30 p.m. People are not allowed on the North Conway Country Club property.”
He added: “I think people are really going to enjoy the (fireworks) show. After not having them last year, it will be nice to celebrate the Fourth this way again.”
The weather looks good for the fireworks on Sunday, although the rain date is Monday night if necessary.
“Looking at the weather,” Lane said, “I think we’re going to be OK. If anything you might need a blanket after this heatwave."
According to AccuWeather, at parade time, it should be 66 degree and mostly cloudy. On Sunday night the forecast is for 53 degrees with areas of low clouds in North Conway, but just an 8 percent chance of precipitation.
Other patriotic festivities around the Mount Washington Valley area include:
JULY 3
The Gibson Center for Senior Services kicks off a two-day craft fair in North Conway Village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The town of Gorham has a three-day celebration planned for its Fourth of July festivities. This three-day extravaganza includes live music, a patriotic-themed scavenger hunt, a farmer’s market and a classic car show.
Gorham’s parade is scheduled for 2 p.m., starting at Dublin Street down Route 16 to Railroad Street. Following the parade, the classic car show will take place on the Common at 2:30 p.m.
Gorham’s fireworks show will punctuate the three-day event on Saturday, July 3, starting at 10 p.m.
JULY 4
Start your day off with a run, a jog or a brisk walk in the 45th annual Bridgeton 4 on the Fourth Road Race in Bridgton, Maine. The race is scheduled to run at 8 a.m.
This road race is a significant and beloved cornerstone of our community. Last year, the event was held virtually due to the Coronavirus, but in 2019 there were 2,061 participants registered for the race, with runners representing 34 states and 24 countries, which helped raise $31,000 for the Bridgton Public Library. The Bridgton Public Library depends on contributions from this race each year to fund not only a significant portion of the library’s operating costs but to also provide continued support for programming serving our town and surrounding communities.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated by Race Day, you are encouraged to wear a mask, but since there is no way to check this, Maine has elected to keep the guidance simple … no need for masks outdoors,” said Race Director Bill Graham on the four on the fourth website. “This year’s race will have the look and feel of a ‘normal’ race with the faster runners starting in the two front groups. The rest of the start pack will be spaced according to signs for your average pace per mile.”
A kids' fun run is planned for Saturday, July 3 at the Memorial School on Depot Street at 4:30 p.m.
Fryeburg’s Independence Day Parade is set for 10 a.m. (line-up at 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion on Bradley Street) — floats, walkers, animals, bicycles, motorcycles, bands and more are welcome. For more information, call Rick Buzzell at (207) 935-3933.
The parade route will be from Bradley Street onto Main Street to Portland Street and will culminate on Pine Street.
“The more the merrier,” said Buzzell.
Ossipee Old Home Week, which opened on June 26 with a youth fishing derby at Mill Pond and a block party at the Main Street Gazebo, is scheduled to culminate with two events on Sunday, July 4. The annual Independence Day Parade is slated for 10 a.m. on Moultonville Road. This year’s theme is “Appreciation for the healthcare workers and first responders.”
Ossipee plans a fireworks show in Constitution Park with festivities kicking off at 6 p.m.
In Eaton, rain or shine, residents and their guests are invited to a picnic and barbecue at noon at the Eaton Town Beach. Bring a side dish and beverages and a bathing suit, if you would like. Helpers are being sought to set the tables around 10:30 a.m.
In Bartlett, on Sunday, July 4, at 11 a.m., the annual Hellen Hayes Independence Day Parade will travel from the Precinct Park (Black Fly Field) down Route 302. Participants should be at the field by 10:15 a.m. Judging will take place along the route.
Register in advance at bartlettrec.wordpress.com. Cash prizes for floats ($150 for the top float), walkers, bicycles, animals, cars, unusual and other entries.
“We really want people to preregister,” said Bartlett Rec Director Annette Libby. “If you need to register the day of at the field, do so at 10:15 a.m.
Due to COVID precautions, there won’t be any post-parade festivities in Hodgkins Park. Prizes will be mailed to the parade winners.
The Bartlett Church will be selling homemade strawberry shortcake for $5, beginning at 10 a.m. at the side door of the church. All proceeds go to benefit the Bartlett Church.
In Wolfeboro, American Legion Post 18 presents this year’s parade, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 4 at 1 p.m. with a rain date of Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m.
Selectmen will place a parking ban on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Clark Road to Old Lakeview Terrace. Molly the Trolley will be available to provide free shuttle service from extra parking at Kingswood Regional High School to downtown.
At the Omni Mount Washington Hotel, on Sunday, July 4, has several events are planned for hotel guests, capped off by fireworks. Due to COVID protocols, this year’s activities are not open to the general public.
At 9:30 a.m., Lindsay & Her Puppet Pals take center stage in the Conservatory. “Lindsay brings her larger-than-life Puppet Pals to children and family audiences across New England,” the hotel website states. “Filled with silliness, audience engagement and uniquely memorable characters, this series of charming short stories will delight the young and the young at heart!”
From 6:30-9:15 p.m., enjoy live music by the band CoverStory while you sit back and relax on the Presidential Patio lawn waiting for the ultimate fireworks display.
Meanwhile, from 7-9 p.m., a strolling magician invites guests to engage in some magic and see what tricks might be up his sleeves.
The main event — the Fourth of July Fireworks Display — is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. from the back veranda/lawn.
