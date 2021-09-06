FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Water District Trustees have two candidates to fill two open positions in an election to be held today.
Another election will have to be held in the near future because one of the longtime board members stepped down after moving away from Fryeburg.
The election will take place from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the American Legion hall on Bradley Street in Fryeburg.
Originally, two three-year seats were up for grabs on the Water District Board of Trustees. The filing period ended July 9.
The seats opening up are held by Nora Schwarz, the board's secretary, who seeks re-election, and Tara Boshears Peirce, who chose not to run again.
Running to replace Peirce seats is Sonia Leone, who graduated from Fryeburg Academy last year and is studying climate anthropology at the University of Maine.
However, a third open seat was created last month when Greg Huang-Dale resigned.
Huang-Dale had been on the water district's board of trustees since 2014 and spent several years as its chairman.
"I’m stepping down this year, but I want to invite new members and encourage the growth of public interest in community ownership of utilities," said Huang-Dale.
"Water resource conservation has a long history in our area, and the Fryeburg Water District has a great opportunity to owner and manage water for the benefit to our community."
Huang-Dale's term would have expired in 2023. But the English as a Second Language teacher at Fryeburg Academy served a sabbatical year in Taiwan starting last October, and when they returned, the family found they had nowhere to live.
"Our expectation was that we would return to a residence in Fryeburg and I would return to my teaching job at the academy," he said in an email to the Sun. "We returned in July of this year but were unable to find housing in town."
They ended up moving into his mother in-law's farmhouse in Sweden, Maine.
The trustees said the election would fill three positions including the seat Huang-Dale occupied.
However, Schwarz on Saturday said that was incorrect because ballots were printed Aug. 6 and Huang-Dale resigned Aug. 16.
"Since Greg resigned, the FWD will have to have another election of one trustee, meaning that the FWD will have to begin the process to replace him from scratch," said Schawrz.
In order to have their name on the ballot, candidates need to have nomination papers with at least 25 signatures of confirmed Fryeburg voters who are residents of the Fryeburg Water District.
Other members of the water board of trustees are chair Tom Rebmann (whose term runs until 2022) and treasurer Steven Anthony (2023).
On its website, fryeburgwaterdistrict.org, the board describes the purpose of the trustees and its history this way:
"In 2005, the Water District was established by the Maine Legislature and amended its charter two years later allowing the public to “acquire property and franchises of the Fryeburg Water Company.”
"The district was determined to be the service area, within Fryeburg village, where public water service was available. The boundaries of the district are different from the boundaries of the town of Fryeburg, which is much larger than the range of the public water system.
"Everyone living within the district boundaries, whether they receive water from the public utility or from a private well, are considered residents. And all district residents by law are eligible to vote for the Water District Board of Trustees.
"As elected public servants, the FWD trustees are beholden directly to the electorate and welcome public input on decisions regarding the safety and security of our local drinking water. Though the private Fryeburg Water Co. owns the sources and delivery system, the district is in place when the opportunity for public ownership arises."
According to Huang-Dale, the Fryeburg Water Co. serves 737 customers in Fryeburg; 67 customers in East Conway; and bulk processor Poland Spring. It is privately owned by shareholders, 70 percent of whom no longer live in Fryeburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.