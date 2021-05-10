FRYEBURG, Maine — Organizers of the Fryeburg Fair announced Monday that the fair will be happening this fall.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair was held virtually last October. Attendees were able to able to participate in virtual cooking demonstrations and online contests, look at vendor displays and products with online links, watch video of past pulling competitions, hear music performed by entertainers and partake in an online auction.
In a brief Facebook posting, fair publicist Rachel Andrews Damon announced there will be a fair this year from Oct. 3-10.
"Yes, we're on," she wrote.
As of 2:30 p.m. about six hours after the post was made, it received 897 likes.
Damon is the fair publicist and niece of fair president Roy Andrews.
In an email to the Sun, Damon explained that "the fair was never off for 2021."
When Fryeburg Fair trustees announced last June that the 168-year-old fair wasn't going to happen in fall of 2020, they specifically said it would be "postponed" until the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrews stressed that fair organizers consider the fair to be postponed and not canceled.
The fair has 42 voting trustees, most of whom are from Maine, but some are from New Hampshire.
The postponement caused economic pain for Fryeburg last year. According to Fryeburg Selectmen's Chair Tom Klinepeter, "On a typical year, between 600 and 700 people work at the fair," he said.
"More than the town government, the economy of Fryeburg and the local area will take a rather large hit" due to the fair's postponement, Klinepeter said last year.
On Monday, Damon said: "The fact that we are a go also means we will be following COVID regulations and mandates as necessary."
"We can’t project what those might be at this time since we’re five months out," she said,
"But it will be all about fairgoer safety and best COVID practices. There may be some limitations and programming changes," Damon continued. "Our loyal fairgoers will have to remain flexible, and we appreciate it."
The main thing: "We’ll be with our horses and cows, eating French fries and enjoying the people-watching before you know it!”
Reached for comment, Fryeburg selectmen's vice chair, Kimberly Clarke, said, "We are all excited and we can't wait to welcome people back to Fryeburg." She encouraged people to get vaccinated and stay safe.
