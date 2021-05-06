FRYEBURG, Maine — After a year plagued by stops and restarts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school athletes in the Pine Tree State learned last week that the Maine Principal’s Association has lowered the mask mandate during games and practices.
“Masks are now optional for the athletes when they are in events,” said Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director Sue Thurston. “Our coaches will continue wearing them, and the athletes will when they are on the sidelines (unable to social distance of greater than 6 feet.”
Gov. Janet Mills lifted Maine’s outdoor mask requirement on April 27 after U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said both those vaccinated and unvaccinated against the coronavirus are safe to go outside without face coverings in certain situations.
“With the summer months nearly upon us, this offers a great opportunity for people to get outside and safely enjoy all that Maine has to offer,” Mills said in a statement. “I applaud all the work Maine people have put in to protect themselves and others and continue to encourage them to get vaccinated and wear a mask when inside or when around others so that we can get this pandemic fully behind us.”
The MPA announced the decision on April 30.
“We had heard that the restrictions were going to be loosened and we found out on Friday at 3 p.m.,” said Thurston. “The kids were thrilled.”
Masks won’t be required for outdoor practices and competitions, but athletes on the bench will be required to wear them. Face coverings also will be required when people are indoors, such as in locker rooms or on buses.
MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham announced the new mask guidelines on the MPA website along with some policies that will remain in place.
• Masks are not required for outdoor practices and competitions. Masks are recommended when 6 feet of physical distance is hard to maintain, such as for athletes on the bench. They are also required when individuals go inside to use locker rooms or restrooms, or when on a bus.
• Spectators are not required to wear a mask at outside events if they can maintain 6 feet of distancing.
• No more than 75 percent capacity of spectators are allowed at outdoor events until May 24, when it will be restored to 100 percent.
• All student-athletes, coaches, staff, and officials must complete and pass COVID-19 self-screening questions before events.
• Unnecessary physical contact, such as high-fives, handshakes, fist bumps, chest bumps, hugs or team huddles is prohibited.
Thurston said spectators will continue to be asked to wear masks at events on the campus. The Raiders also will be increasing the percentage of fans who can attend games from 33 percent to 75 percent capacity.
While mask restrictions have loosened in Maine, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association is still requiring masks for its spring participants, except in track and field, where athletes throwing the javelin, discus and shot put are not required to wear them.
Kennett High, however, requires that masks be worn by all track athletes whether competing or on the sidelines.
“I don’t know how I feel about (the MPA’s decision), to be honest,” said SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard. “I guess I’ll feel a little more confident loosening things up when the staff has been vaccinated.”
More than 350 SAU 9 employees received their second round of the Moderna vaccine on April 24. The CDC defines people as “fully vaccinated” 14 days after the second dose, which would be this Saturday for the SAU folks.
Richard has been meeting weekly with a subcommittee of the Conway School Board’s co-curricular committee (made up by Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter, KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver, Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche, KMS Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw and school board members Dr. Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison) to monitor COVID levels of the sports teams.
“We’re taking a slow, methodical and calculated approach,” said Richard. “That’s how we’ve approached this whole pandemic.”
Through the winter sports and into the early spring ones, KHS had not permitted visiting spectators from away teams, and each of the Eagles student-athletes was permitted two family members to attend a game at a time.
This week, Richard said the committee has opened up spectating a little bit more.
“Originally, it was just two spectators per home athlete,” he said. “Now, it’s two per visiting player and four per home team athlete.”
Richard added: “Being outdoors helps, but as of right now, we’re still asking people to wear masks. We don’t want to have to be the vaccination police. We just ask that people be respectful.”
